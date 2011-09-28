LONDON Some institutional and longer-term investors are betting the euro will be higher over a horizon of a year or more, but not before a period of huge uncertainty when the single currency will be susceptible to sharp falls.

While the market sees a high risk of some form of Greek default, potentially weighing heavily on the euro for several months, analysts said investors see a solution to the debt crisis as eventually positive for the euro.

Commerzbank analysts estimate that without the crisis, the euro would be trading between $1.50 and $1.55, compared with $1.36 currently.

Options traders said near-term fears about the euro zone had prompted strong demand for protection against falls in the euro to $1.20, even $1.10 or $1.0 over a timeframe of up to a year, while three-month options at $1.25 were also popular.

By contrast, some longer-term investors were betting an eventual resolution to the euro zone crisis -- even one that involved Greece or other states leaving the bloc -- would lead to a stronger single currency.

However, traders said the probability of profound uncertainty before the euro became more stable and started to rise made using basic options on a higher euro too risky.

Instead, they were using options, known as forward volatility agreements (FVAs), that offer protection against both sharp gains and sharp falls.

FVAs offer the option to buy a straddle -- which incorporates both a 'put' option, a bet on the currency falling, and a 'call' option, a bet on it rising -- at a point in the future when the investor believes volatility will be higher.

"I prefer FVA as a hedge as opposed to euro puts (bets on euro falls) as it's difficult to know at this stage if the euro would trade lower or higher," one trader said.

The thinking is that if Greece or other peripheral countries left, the euro zone would be more robust, but the euro would first suffer a period of high volatility when it would risk sharp falls until contagion worries subsided.

"The typical investor view is that if Greece left the euro zone you'd have a period of great uncertainty but in the end you would have a stronger euro because the euro area would be a more homogeneous economy," said Paul Robinson, head of foreign exchange research at Barclays.

A recent Reuters poll of economists gave a 65 percent chance Greece would default, with half of respondents saying it would do so within 12 months. But they saw only a median 18 percent chance Greece would abandon the euro, suggesting some confidence EU leaders would find answers to the crisis.

"You've got to have pretty long-term horizons to be worried about euro strength," said Nick Beecroft, consultant at Saxo Bank. But for those who do "the rewards may be pretty high."

NEAR-TERM BETS

Reflecting concerns about euro weakness as the debt crisis remains unresolved, risk reversals show investors must pay a hefty premium to buy bets on the euro falling versus the dollar.

The one-month 25-delta risk reversal for euro/dollar shows a bias of around 3.2 in favor of euro puts -- bets on the euro falling --, not far from the record high of 4.0 hit on September 12.

But these bets are concentrated on a shorter-term horizon. This is reflected in a recent trend for the euro/dollar implied volatility curve to be 'inverted', where one-month volatility is above the one-year measure.

"An inverted curve signifies that we're going to see volatility right here, right now, not in the future," said Simon Smolett, options strategist at Credit Agricole.

For those without the luxury of being able to make longer-term trades, a strategy of taking short-term bets against the euro in favor of the dollar and the yen -- the favored safe-havens -- makes sense, analysts said.

They would then need to be alert to any event that calmed the market's fears about the euro zone, potentially switching the focus back to debt problems in the United States, which would weigh on the dollar.

"We could have a situation where the euro goes below $1.30 against the dollar and one year from now it is back above $1.40," said Audrey Childe-Freeman, EMEA head of currency strategy at JPMorgan Private Bank.

But no investors are under any illusions about the troubles that could haunt the euro for many months to come.

"It's uncertainty that's the killer, and contagion," said Neil Mellor, currency strategist at Bank of New York Mellon.

(Editing by Nigel Stephenson)