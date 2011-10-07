LONDON Italy will test market nerves next week when the euro zone's third-largest economy sells bonds after Moody's and Fitch downgraded its credit ratings and as it issues longer-dated debt not targeted by central bank buying in the secondary market.

Fitch downgraded Italy and Spain with negative outlooks on Friday, citing the risks of an intensifying euro zone debt crisis. Moody's downgraded Italy by three notches earlier in the week.

With signs of a split between Germany and France over how to bolster the region's banking system before a weekend summit fueling skepticism that concrete plans to stem the debt crisis are imminent, Italy could be forced to pay hefty premia to sell an estimated 6 billion euros of bonds.

"The (ratings) downgrade underpins ongoing concerns with regards to Italy's competitiveness and structural deficiencies and our view not only from a fundamental point of view is that there's not a strong case for buying Italy right now," said Michael Leister, a strategist at WestLB.

Alongside a planned auction of five-, seven- and 10-year debt on Thursday, the Italian Treasury added longer-dated bonds maturing in 2025.

Traders have said the European Central Bank has so far been buying nominal bonds of up to 10-year maturity in the secondary market aimed as it seeks to contain the country's borrowing costs at sustainable levels, triggering massive underperformance at the longer end of the Italian curve.

Despite upbeat U.S. jobs data which supported flows into riskier assets and ECB buying of the country's debt on Friday, Italian bonds underperformed German benchmarks and other peripheral euro zone debt on Friday as investors looked to cut exposure before the supply.

Italian 10-year yields settled about 7 basis points up on the day at 5.53 percent, off the 5 percent floor reached at the start of the ECB's second round of sovereign bond buying to support Italy and Spain.

Their yield premium over those of 10-year Spanish bonds was 8 bps up at 53 bps.

Citi strategists said they continued to recommend so-called Tier 2 euro zone debt which include Italian and Spanish bonds, although they expected Spain to continue outperforming its bigger neighbor.

"The greatest burden for Italy is the frequency of supply. Despite the ECB's intervention, the bi-weekly BTP auctions have required considerable concessions," they said in a note.

Aside from Italy, the Netherlands will sell up to 3 billion euros of bonds on Tuesday while Germany will issue 2 billion euros of 2042 Bunds the next day which analysts expect to have the lowest yield paid in a 30-year Bund auction.

Although German 30-year yields have risen more than 10 bps over the week to 2.79 percent on expectations that policymakers were working on plans to tackle the debt crisis, they are still near record low levels 2.443 percent plumbed on September 23.

Wednesday's Bund auction could suffer from a lack of investor demand due to the ultra-low yields and if investors see some progress to tackle the debt crisis.

"Expectation seems to be building that we're going to get a comprehensive solution on the debt crisis. This helped to stabilize peripheral spreads and yields but at the same time there are doubts that this momentum can be sustained, Leister said. "There's always a risk that we see a move in the other direction."

(Additional reporting by William James)