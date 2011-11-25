LONDON European shares snapped a six-day losing streak on Friday as a technical rebound gathered pace in the afternoon session, fueled by short-covering in low volumes.

The FTSEurofirst 300 ended 0.9 percent higher at 907.47 points in volume just 57 percent of the 90-day average, with Wall Street set for an early close, while the November futures and options expiry added to market volatility.

The index, down 8.7 percent since the start of the month, had initially turned higher after EU officials said euro zone member states are discussing dropping private sector involvement in the permanent bailout fund.

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa)