LONDON European shares fell from six-month highs on Wednesday after sources said the European Central Bank policymakers were still split on a Greek debt deal, dampening optimism that talks were coming close to an end.

"The longer the European politicians take to decide the more jittery the market is going to become," said Manoj Ladwa, senior trader at ETX Capital. "Politicians need to get their act together."

"If nothing is done about Greece, then I expect a short sharp fall of around 10 percent over a week, but I anticipate any pullback being received well and for buyers to come back in."

The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares fell 0.2 percent to a provisional close of 1,070.94 points having been up as much as 1,079.97.

Commerzbank (CBKG.DE), however, was among the top movers, up 7.6 percent, following strong results from its polish unit BRE Bank BREP.WA.

(Reporting by Joanne Frearson)