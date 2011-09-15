LONDON European stocks rose for a third day on Thursday, after German and French leaders said they were determined to keep Greece in the euro zone, and the U.S. Federal Reserve led a concerted action to address banks' problems in securing dollar funding.

Euro zone banks .SX7E rose 6.3 percent, with BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) up 13.4 percent, boosted by the Fed and other central banks saying they would reintroduce three-month dollar liquidity operations in the fourth quarter.

The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares rose 2.1 percent to 932.16 points, the highest close in a week. Volume was high, 18 percent above the 90-day average for the index.

"The politicians seem to have acted to avoid the euro zone blowing itself up in the near-term, and inevitably that means the market goes up," said Andy Lynch, fund manager at Schroders, which manages $310 billion.

"The rally could have further to go if, over the weekend, we get a statement that the next tranche of money is going to be handed over to Greece."

On the downside, Swiss bank UBS UBSN.VX plunged 10.8 percent in volumes more than four times the 30-day average after unveiling a $2 billion rogue trade loss.

In a joint statement in Paris and Berlin, French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Greek leaders to implement the terms of a bailout plan while saying they were determined to keep Greece in the euro zone.

The euro zone banking sector is down 36.9 percent this year, as the region's debt crisis takes its toll. Recently, euro zone banks have experienced renewed strains finding dollar funding, with distrust between banks having grown due to the sovereign debt crisis.

"(The liquidity move) is certainly a plus, and that is how the markets have taken it, because the French banks have had difficulties accessing dollars," Manoj Ladwa, senior trader at ETX Capital said. "It was getting to 2008 levels again, where money was hard to get hold of. They have made a concerted effort to act."

However, some strategists, while welcoming the action on liquidity, stressed its limitations.

Philip Lawlor, investment strategist at Smith & Williamson, said the move was addressing the liquidity issue, "not the core problem which is the solvency (of euro zone peripheral countries)."

Across Europe, Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE rose 2.1 percent; Germany's DAX .GDAXI and France's CAC40 .FCHI rose 3.2 and 3.3 percent respectively.

SPANISH AUCTION

Spain's IBEX .IBEX rose 3.6 percent after Spain was the latest peripheral country to tap markets on Thursday. Although its debt funding costs remain high, the bond auction was well bid at the top of the expected range, in contrast to an Italian auction earlier this week.

U.S. stocks .DJI were up 0.8 percent, despite mostly gloomy macroeconomic data. New claims for U.S. jobless aid unexpectedly rose last week and factory activity along much of the Eastern seaboard contracted early this month, backing the view the Federal Reserve would move soon to boost growth. <:nS1E78E0U8>

The Pan-European index's .FTEU3 gains in the past three days mean it has now lost just under half the ground it gained when climbing to a peak in February, 2011, from its lifetime low of March 2009.

"We're headed for something that feels like a recession, whether or not the macro numbers turn out be an official recession," Lynch said.

Among individual shares, H&M (HMb.ST) rose 7.1 percent after the Swedish budget fashion group posted surprisingly strong August sales despite soft consumer sentiment across its main markets.

(Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)