PARIS European stocks ended higher on Tuesday, led by buoyant defensive shares, but lackluster trading volumes and nagging fears of contagion from the Greek debt turmoil signaled the rebound could be short-lived.

The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares ended 2 percent higher at 934.16 points, with volumes representing only about 80 percent of the index's 90-day daily average.

Big-dividend paying defensive stocks paced the gains, with Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) up 4.4 percent, Sanofi (SASY.PA) up 3.2 percent and E.ON (EONGn.DE) up 4 percent.

Investors, however, were rattled by Standard & Poor's downgrade of Italy's credit rating. Shares of French lenders, which have a big exposure to Italy, took a renewed beating, with Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) losing 3.1 percent and BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) dropping 6.5 percent.

"Fund managers aren't buying at the moment. They are tweaking their portfolios and seeking protection by using index futures. That's where the volume is," David Thebault, head of quantitative sales trading at Paris-based broker Global Equities, said.

"The market is awaiting a bold signal from the Fed, and with little ammunition left, the risk is definitely on the downside. The U.S. economy is increasingly facing a Japanese scenario."

The U.S. Federal Reserve started a two-day meeting on Tuesday that is expected to end with a decision to buy longer-term Treasury notes in a bid to revive the struggling economic recovery.

"The negative newsflow is all about Europe at the moment, but on the debt front there's a much bigger ticking bomb: the U.S. municipal bonds. When mid-size cities start to default, things could quickly get ugly, especially for U.S. banks," Thebault said.

REVERSE PATTERN TAKING SHAPE

The euro zone's Euro STOXX 50 .STOXX50E index gained 2.1 percent on Tuesday to 2,140.41 points, moving back above the 23.6 percent Fibonacci retracement of the Sept 13-16 rally.

Charts for the blue chip index as well as for the STOXX banking index .SX7P are showing the formation of a trend reversal pattern called 'inverse head-and-shoulder', signaling a potential sharp rally for the recently-battered shares if the patterns are confirmed by further gains in the next few days.

But Valerie Gastaldy, head of Paris-based technical analysis firm Day By Day, remains cautious as the two indexes are in short- and medium-term bearish trends and it would take strength to reverse the steam.

"We will not be out of the woods until the signal is given on the Euro STOXX 50, that will be above 2,186 points, banks give a signal in prices and outperformance, and the volatility index .V2TX breaks its support at 30," she said, warning that without these signals any recovery would be short-lived.

SHORT-SELLING THRIVING

The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index .V2TX known as VSTOXX index, Europe's main fear gauge, fell 6.2 percent on Tuesday, at 42.79, well above the key level of 30.

Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index .FTSE gained 2 percent, Germany's DAX index .GDAXI rose 2.9 percent, and France's CAC 40 .FCHI added 1.5 percent.

Shares in European airlines dropped after Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) cut its profit outlook, sending its stock down 4.4 percent, while Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) lost 3.7 percent.

While equities slumped in August, short selling strategies thrived, according to data from EDHEC-Risk Institute. The hedge fund strategy posted a gain of 7 percent for the month.

(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)