Factbox - EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier
BRUSSELS The career of EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier:
PARIS European stocks sank on Thursday, hitting a 26-month low with cyclical shares such as miners tumbling, as the Fed's bleak outlook and data showing Chinese and German economies losing steam sent investors rushing out of risky assets.
At 1120 GMT (7:20 a.m. ET), the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares was down 4.4 percent at 877.55 points.
"There is more downward potential ... When we break such support levels, there is a risk of a sudden 10-15 percent drop, so people remain on the sidelines for now," Saxo Banque market analyst Alexandre Baradez said.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)
BRUSSELS The career of EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier:
SRINAGAR Four militants and two Indian soldiers were among seven people killed in a gun battle in Kashmir on Sunday, a police spokesman said, the latest sign of increasing tension in the Himalayan region disputed by nuclear-armed neighbours India and Pakistan.
SEOUL South Korea's special prosecutor said it would again summon Samsung Group scion Jay Y. Lee on Monday to question him on suspicion of bribery, as it investigates a graft scandal that has engulfed the country's president.