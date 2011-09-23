LONDON European shares look set to rebound on Friday after hitting 26-month lows in the previous session after the Group of 20 economies said they would take all steps needed to calm the global financial system and the euro zone's rescue fund could be bolstered.

"In comparison to yesterday's falls, the higher open may prove to be only a brief respite from the selling pressure," Jonathan Sudaria, dealer at Capital Spreads, said.

"Whilst the G20 comments are a well intended gesture, the lack of detailed, immediate action isn't likely to rebuild trader's risk appetite any time soon."

Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE to open 33 to 41 points higher, or as much as 0.8 percent, Germany's DAX .GDAXI to open 45 to 60 points higher, or as much as 1.2 percent, and France's CAC 40 .FCHI to gain 31 to 41 points higher, or as much as 1.5 percent.

(Reporting by Atul Prakash and Jon Hopkins)