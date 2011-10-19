Traders work at their desks in front of the DAX index board at Frankfurt's stock exchange September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Remote/Pawel Kopczynski

LONDON European shares rose on Wednesday, snapping two days of losses, led by bank stocks on hopes the European Union summit on Sunday will come up with a comprehensive plan to resolve the region's debt crisis.

Investors are hoping that European leaders at the summit will agree fresh steps to ease Greece's debt, strengthen the capital of banks exposed to the euro zone sovereign debt and leverage the currency bloc's rescue fund to firefight any possible contagion.

Banks, which are sensitive to the outcome of any plan to ease the debt crisis due to their significant exposure to sovereign debt, were amongst the best performers, with the STOXX Europe 600 Banks index .SX7P rising 2 percent.

"We are getting a bounce on hopes that a plan to potentially expand the EFSF and recapitalize the banks could emerge over the weekend," Colin McLean, managing director of SVM Asset Management, said.

"But it is not clear how it will all work, we are cautious on banks and the talk is not enough to change our minds."

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top shares provisionally closed up 0.5 percent at 967.19 points.

(Reporting by Joanne Frearson)