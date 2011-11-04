LONDON European shares fell on Friday with Italian banks among the biggest losers as the country's bond yields hit euro-lifetime highs after embattled Italy refused IMF funding, fuelling further political turmoil in the euro zone.

Investors awaited a vote of confidence on the Greek prime minister, which could affect the currency bloc's future.

Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who is facing pressure to step down, turned down an offer of funding from the International Monetary Fund, which has placed the country under supervision as it struggles with its debt mountain.

Strategists said movements in bond markets, and the euro zone crisis, would be key in driving equity markets in the short term.

"The Italian bond yield is the only game in town. If this trend continues, we've got serious problems. It's not sustainable. There's no reason to take any more risk at the moment," said David Coombs, fund manager at Rathbone Brothers, which has 15.2 billion pounds ($24.2 billion) under management.

Italian banks UniCredit (CRDI.MI) and Intesa SanPaolo (ISP.MI), heavily exposed to the country's sovereign debt, fell 6.6 and 4.8 percent, respectively. Both stocks have lost around half their value in 2011.

The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares fell 1 percent to a close at 980.01 points. The index fell 3.7 percent over the week, its first weekly loss in six weeks.

The euro zone won verbal support but no new money at a G20 summit on Friday for its tortured efforts to overcome the debt crisis. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said there were "hardly any countries here" saying they were ready to go along with the euro zone rescue fund.

Meantime, investors were braced for Greek parliamentarians giving their verdict on Prime Minister George Papandreou later on Friday in a confidence vote which could decide the fate of both the nation's European bailout deal and the global economy.

The nearly two-year-old crisis is taking a toll on many banks, even those outside the countries most directly affected.

RISKY ASSETS

Germany's second-largest lender Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) fell 6.3 percent after saying it is accelerating the pullback from euro zone countries and cutting risky assets to avoid another state bailout, after a 798 million euros ($1.1 billion) impairment on Greek assets pushed it to a third-quarter operating loss.

Around Europe, Britain's FTSE 100 index .FTSE fell 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX index .GDAXI lost 2.7 percent and France's CAC 40 .FCHI fell 2.3 percent. Italy's benchmark .FTMIB fell 2.7 percent.

The pan-European index is down 12.6 percent in 2011, with the euro zone crisis and slowing growth prompting investors to avoid risky assets. Friday brought another example of gloomy economic data, as private sector activity in the euro zone shrunk at its fastest pace in 28 months in October, pointing toward a new recession for the region.

Mildly encouraging U.S. jobs data, showing a drop in the jobless rate to a six-month low of 9.0 percent, was not enough to offset the downbeat developments in Europe.

Fund managers said cheap valuations might not be enough to attract buyers of equities.

"Valuation ratios are interesting and companies show resilience ... so there is scope for a rally. But as long as visibility does not go beyond two days, long-only (investors) won't take bold positions on the market," said Pierre-Alexis Dumont, fund manager at OFI, which has 47 billion euros of assets under management.

Among individual companies, Telecom gear maker Alcatel-Lucent ALUA.PA tumbled 17.1 percent, in volume three times the average for the last 30 days, after slashing its full-year profit target, saying operators were cutting spending on networks.

(Additional reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by David Holmes)