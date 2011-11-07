PARIS European stocks fell for a second day in a row on Monday as mounting political turmoil in Italy fueled worries over the country's ability to deal with its debt pile, sending Italian government bond yields to their highest level since 1997.

Stocks trimmed losses around midday on intensifying talk that Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi was about to resign after two journalists close to Berlusconi said he could step down as early as Monday.

Berlusconi dismissed the talk as baseless, according to Italian news agency ANSA.

At 1227 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares was down 0.5 percent at 975.42 points after losing nearly 2 percent in early trade, while the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 .STOXX50E index was down 0.4 percent at 2,282.24 points.

"It's the rumor on Berlusconi that helps the market trim its losses. The market was down on concerns over Italy, so the only possible trigger for a bounce has to come from Italy," said David Thebault, head of quantitative sales trading, at Global Equities, in Paris.

Italy, the third biggest economy in the euro zone, faces a crucial vote on public finance in parliament on Tuesday and the center-left opposition said it was preparing a motion of no-confidence in the government that would bring Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi down even if he should survive Tuesday's vote.

The yields on Italy's 10-year bonds hit their highest in 14 years at 6.67 percent, with many analysts and market players seeing 7 percent as a major threshold above which funding costs would be unsustainable for the country.

"Italy's clearly the big one," Cheuvreux strategist Christopher Potts said.

"If you get a succession organized, there's going to be a huge rally in Italian financial assets, both bonds and equities, but it's not an easy question."

Italy's benchmark FTSE MIB .FTMIB was up 1.9 percent after early losses.

Top French banks, which have big exposure to Italy, saw big swings on Monday, with BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) and Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) losing around 5 percent before bouncing back.

At end-June, French banks were the biggest lenders to Italy, according to Bank for International Settlements data, with an exposure of $416.4 billion, or around half of all European banks' lending to Italy. Italy was also the single biggest European country exposure for French banks and not far behind their U.S. exposure of $593.2 billion.

Around Europe, Germany's DAX index .GDAXI was down 0.1 percent, France's CAC 40 .FCHI down 0.3 percent and the UK's FTSE 100 index .FTSE down 0.6 percent, dragged lower by heavyweight mining stocks such as Rio Tinto (RIO.L), down 1.6 percent.

Strategists at Societe Generale see in the relative resilience of the euro currency a sign of hope for euro zone stocks, which are down 20 percent from early July.

"Although euro equity markets have been under the spotlight in the last three months and a wind of panic swept through the world, forex markets has been subdued which suggests the disappearance of the single currency is no longer seen as an option by investors," they wrote in a note.

"Forex markets now believe there is no reason to call the existence of the euro into question and, contrary to what could have been expected a year ago, the euro did not collapse following the Greek tragedy."

The single currency was trading around $1.38 on Monday, down 5.4 percent from late August.

Carrefour (CARR.PA) dropped 4 percent after Citigroup cut its rating on the stock to "sell" from "neutral", saying: "With net debt rising and profits declining, Carrefour's balance sheet is deteriorating rapidly."

Porsche (PSHG_p.DE) gained 4.4 percent, with traders pointing to a Morgan Stanley note in which analysts say the shares are attractive.

(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Additional reporting by Lionel Laurent in Paris and Simon Jessop in London; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters; Graphics by Scott Barber in London)