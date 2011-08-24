NEW YORK As the fear that has seized financial markets this month subsides, fund managers are returning to the commodity-focused currencies they favored before the panic.

Norway, an oil producer with robust fundamentals, is a favorite among asset managers inclined to see rays of hope in the global economy. Other risk-friendly assets such as Brazilian bonds are also drawing attention.

Make no mistake about it, though, sentiment is still cautious. The global economy has been on the ropes and the U.S. stock market has slid near bear-market territory.

But every sign of stability will bolster the optimists. Europe's determination to fight the euro zone crisis helps. So too would a willingness by the Federal Reserve to consider new stimulus, even if it doesn't come this week as some have hoped.

"We're waiting for the clouds to clear and when that happens, and we're confident they will, we expect to buy risky assets," said Steven Bell, portfolio manager and director of global macro hedge fund GLC Ltd in London. The firm manages assets of about $1 billion.

Commodity currencies seem to be the trade du jour for many investors as they prepare to embrace risk again.

It's a trade investors never seem to tire of when times are good and it's rooted in the fact that commodity demand, especially from the developing world, has consistently outstripped supply.

Sara Zervos, senior vice president and portfolio manager at Oppenheimer Funds in New York, and Axel Merk, president of Merk Investments in Palo Alto, California, are big believers of the commodity story.

"We tend to favor commodity producers and economies with strong domestic demand. We think Brazil, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa will do well," said Zervos, who manages Oppenheimer's fixed-income funds totaling $23 billion.

For Merk, who runs a fund in excess of $750 million, the Norwegian crown is tops, although he has balanced his commodity positions with a higher yen exposure.

"It's a very fluid situation because you don't know what's going to happen," Merk said. "While we think the market got ahead of itself when they priced in a run on the banks earlier, we still respect the market's view and so we want to make sure that we don't go crazy on our positions."

That said, if things do go belly up, Oppenheimer's Zervos said the fund can always go to the safety of the U.S. dollar, its home currency, which it buys in the forwards market.

LUDICROUSLY EXPENSIVE

GLC's Bell said he thinks equities are exceptionally cheap compared with bonds. GLC has already taken minor positions in the Korean won and Mexican peso, both value plays.

Bell said he has shied away from the safe-haven yen and Swiss franc, calling both currencies "ludicrously expensive," having come so far, so fast as anxiety deepened over global growth. The Swiss franc has gained roughly 15 percent against the dollar and 8 percent versus the euro so far this year, while the yen has risen more than 5 percent.

Of course, there are the naysayers: investors like currency hedge fund manager John Taylor and Bob Janjuah, co-head of cross-asset allocation at Nomura in London, who believe the world is sliding back into recession and are outright bears.

Taylor, who runs the $8-billion hedge fund FX Concepts, is accumulating more yen and Swiss francs despite the threat of intervention from their central banks to weaken the currencies.

Any intervention from either the Bank of Japan or Swiss National Bank is further opportunity for FX Concepts to buy the yen and franc at lower levels, Taylor said.

He also believes the S&P 500's real value is between 1,000 and 1,030 points and that gold is going even higher. Gold hit a record high above $1,900 per ounce on Tuesday, but fell sharply on Wednesday.

"The odds are we're going right through 1,000 for the S&P and that's where its real value ism" he said. "So what does all this tell me? That the U.S. and Europe are going to be a big mess."

Nomura's Janjuah, like Taylor, is extremely risk-averse and is predicting a print in the low 1,000 for the S&P 500 this year. "The secular bearish trend for risk assets is, to me, now clear and, with hindsight, this bear leg began in Q2 2011."

Taylor's and Janjuah's pessimism, though understandable, is a bit excessive for some of their peers. GLC's Bell said no one is going to these risky markets with guns blazing, but they cannot ignore the positive signs either.

"Overall, I think we're seeing enough support from the news flow to take the view that the global economy is improving."

(Editing by Dan Grebler)