LONDON The malaise taking hold in major Western economies will likely keep the dollar trending roughly around current levels against the euro for the next year, but trading may be volatile as huge market uncertainty reigns, a Reuters poll showed.

The monthly survey of around 60 economists and foreign exchange strategists produced a fairly flat median trend for the dollar over the next six months, although the wide range of forecasts hinted at stormy times ahead for currency markets.

Major central banks now look likely to keep interest rates on hold well into 2012 thanks to darkening rich-world economic prospects, curbing interest rate differentials as a key driver of currency forecasts and contributing to the flat dollar outlook.

Instead, the debt crisis in the euro zone and the economic health of Western economies in general are now the main focus.

"Major economies are currently suffering from the same disease -- slower growth, higher budget deficits and rising public debt -- and this will force their respective central banks to stay on hold on rates for a long period," said Roberto Mialich from UniCredit in Milan.

As a result, he said the formation of clear trends would be quite difficult, adding that major currency pairs would mostly remain as a "volatility play."

The poll showed the dollar trading at around $1.43 in a month's time, $1.42 in three months and six months, and $1.43 in a year's time, compared with $1.41 on Wednesday.

The forecasts were roughly in line with those from last month's poll, which also featured a wide range of forecasts.

Some 12 cents separated the lowest and highest one-month euro/dollar forecasts, with 40 cents separating the extremes of the 12-month predictions.

Indeed, an analysis of the one-month forecasts suggested euro/dollar volatility this month would remain high at 11.6 percent, compared with actual volatility of 12.1 percent in August.

POLICY POWER

While interest rates look likely to remain flat for the time being, clear signs that a recession is emerging would force central banks to act, and by extension change the forex outlook completely.

The European Central Bank is expected to leave interest rates on hold at 1.5 percent at its meeting on Thursday.

After long expecting another interest rate hike before the end of the year, economists now expect nothing until deep into next year, while some have even talked of the prospect of a cut given how quickly Europe's economic fortunes seem to be souring.

Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said last month it aimed to keep interest rates on hold for at least two years to support a sputtering American economy. A third round of quantitative easing in the United States -- seen as unlikely in the short term but not ruled out -- would send the dollar on a depreciating trend.

(Polling by Yati Himatsingka and Snehasish Das in Bangalore)