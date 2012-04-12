Japanese yen notes are piled atop U.S. dollar bills during a photo opportunity at an office of Interbank Inc. money exchange in Tokyo November 27, 2009. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

SYDNEY The euro and commodity currencies held on to overnight gains in Asia on Friday, but where they go from here hinged squarely on Chinese growth numbers due later in the day with markets already positioning for a strong number.

Markets showed no immediate reaction to news of a rocket launch by North Korea, but were keeping an eye on developments there.

Risk sentiment was bolstered on Thursday by robust Chinese loans data and after the outcome of a closely watched Italian bond sale helped soothe jittery markets.

This saw the euro reach a one-week high of $1.3213. It last stood at $1.3185. Against the yen, the single currency powered to 106.68, leaving Wednesday's 7-week trough around 105.45 in the rear-view mirror.

Among the strongest performers, the Australian dollar jumped to $1.0434, well off Wednesday's 13-week trough around $1.0226. First resistance is seen at $1.0470, the peak set early this month.

It benefited from a trio of factors including a surprisingly strong local jobs report, the Chinese loans numbers and expectations of more good news from China, the country's single biggest export market.

Traders say whisper numbers for China's first quarter gross domestic product appeared to be an improbably high 9 percent, versus 8.3 percent in a Reuters poll. Analysts at BNP Paribas suspected the number could be a forecast for the whole of 2012, rather than for the year-on-year first quarter figure.

"Notwithstanding the chatter about numbers nearer 9 percent...a number close to or slightly above the market median might still be seen as blessed relief after all the concerns about a much steeper slowdown in China growth thus far in 2012," they said.

"If so, then even allowing for some 'sell the news' reaction, on AUD/USD in particular, to a number no better than 8.5 percent YoY, we doubt such an outcome will precipitate a fresh wave of risk-off FX price action."

The Chinese GDP figures, along with data on retail sales and industrial output, are due at 0200 GMT.

The firmer euro helped push the dollar index .DXY down to a 1-1/2 week low of 79.208. It last stood at 79.353. On the yen, the greenback was steady at 80.90.

U.S. data on Thursday also worked against the dollar's favor with the number of Americans filing for jobless aid hitting a two-month high last week, suggesting a cooling in the labor market recovery.

The report came as U.S. Federal Reserve officials kept alive the possibility of further stimulus should the economy deteriorated further.

Hints of more bond-buying could lower Treasury yields, making the dollar attractive as a funding currency for carry trades.

