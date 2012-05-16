NEW YORK The euro dropped to a four-month low against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, sliding for a fourth consecutive session and likely to face more losses on fears about a Greek exit from the euro zone.

The European Central Bank stopped providing liquidity to some Greek banks as they are severely undercapitalized, further weighing on the euro. These banks have now been moved to the ECB's emergency liquidity assistance program.

The development briefly sent the euro below $1.27. It was on track to test the January trough of $1.2623, below which would mark the euro's lowest mark since August 2010.

"I think the ECB is playing hardball," said Mark McCormick, currency strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York. "I doubt they want to get too involved in EU politics, but I think they're trying to show Greek policymakers what their banking sector would look like without support from the ECB."

Whether that's enough to persuade Greek politicians and voters to stay inside the euro zone won't be known until the June 17 election, he said. But the uncertainty should keep the euro below $1.30 over the next month.

The euro last traded at $1.2703, down 0.2 percent on the day. The session low of $1.2679 was the weakest since mid-January.

In the options market, one-month at-the-money implied volatility jumped to a 2-1/2 month high on Wednesday of 11.30 percent, while the cost of protecting against a euro decline as shown in the 25 delta risk reversal data rose to 2.25 percent, approaching the highs seen on May 9.

The euro also hit a three-month low versus the yen before recovering to trade little changed on the day at 102.06 yen.

Greece on Wednesday put a senior judge in charge of an emergency government to lead the nation to a new election on June 17, its second election in just over a month.

Expectations that Germany and France will act together to keep Greece in the euro zone helped support the common currency earlier in the session, though it remained pressured with investors not convinced Greece will not chart its own course.

Germany wants to stabilize Greece within the euro zone but Athens must stick to its agreements with international lenders, a German government spokesman said on Wednesday.

"European officials want Greece to remain in the euro zone and will provide support, but Greek officials are saying a lot of different things and it is not a surprise they will have (new) elections," said Eric Viloria, senior currency strategist at Forex.com in New York.

Investors also remain concerned about the knock-on effects of a Greek euro exit for economies like Spain and Italy. World Bank President Robert Zoellick said as much, noting that Greece's exit could undermine confidence in the euro zone and trigger another liquidity crisis.

Greek concerns overall have helped bolster the perceived safety of the dollar and the yen in recent months.

The dollar rose to a two-week high against the yen of 80.55 yen, more than a yen above the 2-1/2-month low touched last week, after data showed U.S. housing starts rose more than expected in April.

It last traded at 80.32 yen, up 0.2 percent. The dollar trimmed gains after minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting suggested that some members of the bank's policy-making committee considered more stimulus for the economy.

The dollar touched a four-month high against the Swiss franc of 0.9471 and was last up 0.3 percent at 0.9454 franc.

Sterling fell after the Bank of England issued a weaker growth outlook in its quarterly inflation report, while Governor Mervyn King warned that the turmoil in the euro zone posed a risk to the UK economy.

This helped the euro recover from a 3-1/2-year low against the UK pound. The euro was last at 79.88 pence, up 0.4 percent. Against the dollar, sterling fell to a four-week low and last changed hands at $1.5901, down 0.6 percent.

Risk aversion and worries about slowing global growth weighed on higher-yielding currencies like the Australian and New Zealand dollars, which fell to five-month lows against the U.S. dollar.

