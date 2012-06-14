Electronic boards are reflected on a table at the stock exchange in Madrid, June 11, 2012. The euro rose on Monday after Spain secured aid for its banks, allaying some of the concerns about the country's debt problems, but the currency's gains were seen limited as investors... REUTERS/Andrea Comas

NEW YORK The euro rose against the U.S. dollar for a third day on Thursday, lifted late in the session by news that central banks will be ready to provide liquidity to prevent a credit squeeze should the outcome of Sunday's Greek election trigger market turmoil.

A senior U.S. official was quoted as saying that if financial markets go into freefall, central bankers around the world will ensure that enough liquidity will flow through the financial system.

The euro hit session highs at $1.2635 on the Thomson Reuters platform. It was last at $1.2631, up 0.6 percent.

"It looks like the central bank calvary is ready to rise to the rescue again if needed, and the instinctive market reaction is risk-on," said Nick Bennenbroek, head of North America FX strategy at Wells Fargo in New York.

"The word 'coordinated' is always well received by markets, too. To the extent it changes the range of possible outcomes, it makes the worst case scenario a little less bad."

Fresh selling interest in the euro could emerge around $1.2650-$1.2660 with more stop orders placed above $1.2675-$1.2680 and $1.2700, said traders at ActionForex.com.

On the downside, bids from Asian and Middle East names are tipped at $1.2540-$1.2550 and also at $1.2520-$1.2525 with stop orders building below $1.2500, ActionForex said. Decent bids, however, remain at $1.2440-$1.2450, followed by sizable stops below $1.2430 and $1.2400.

Britain's government and the Bank of England, meanwhile, also went on the offensive on Thursday, saying it will flood its banking system with cash in a coordinated move to get credit flowing through its economy.

Among others, the UK government said it will launch a scheme to provide long-term funding to banks to encourage them to lend to businesses and consumers.

Sterling rose as a result, hitting session highs at $1.5563. It was last at $1.5561, up 0.3 percent.

Still caution remains in the market despite expressions of support from central banks, and some were skeptical that these moves would actually lower Spain's and Italy's borrowing costs.

The yield on Spain's benchmark 10-year notes hit a euro-era high above 7.0 percent, a level seen as unsustainable. It was also at this level when Greece and Ireland were forced to seek international bailouts.

"A lot of the shorts on the euro are still being covered, but no one is making fresh euro longs ahead of Sunday," said Brian Kim, currency strategist at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut. "No one wants to take that risk."

Speculators' net short positioning in the euro hit a record high last week, leaving scope to the euro for further gains if Greece's New Democracy party, which supports austerity and reforms, wins on Sunday.

Beyond Greece's election, there are several risk events that bear watching as well. The Group of 20 leaders' summit takes place in Mexico on Monday and Tuesday, and the U.S. Federal Reserve will hold its policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday.

There have been persistent fears that if Greece's leftist Syriza party, which is opposed to anti-austerity measures, wins the elections on Sunday it will put Greece on course to exit the euro.

But euro zone officials on Thursday said the 17-nation bloc will not tear up the main targets of Greece's bailout no matter who wins the elections. The euro zone, however, might consider giving a new government in Athens some leeway on how it reaches them, the officials told Reuters.

The election remains too close to call and a victory for Syriza would intensify fears of a potential euro zone break-up, and likely push the currency toward recent two-year lows around $1.2280.

Meanwhile, the E.U. aid deal put together for Spanish banks last weekend has failed to calm the markets. Italian three-year borrowing costs spiked to 5.30 percent at an auction on Thursday.

Spain and Italy have promised new measures to repair their public finances. But German Chancellor Angela Merkel rebuffed pressure from EU partners and the United States for Europe's most powerful economy to underwrite debt or guarantee bank deposits in the single currency area.

(Additional reporting by Julie Haviv)