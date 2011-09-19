U.S. dollar, euro and Swiss franc bank notes are seen in a bank in Budapest August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

NEW YORK The euro slid broadly on Monday on fears over a Greek default that would hurt larger economies and European banks, though the single currency pared losses in late afternoon trade after Greece said it was near a deal with its international lenders.

But even with Greece's newfound optimism on reaching a deal to release bailout funds, a wary mood continued to grip investors, who were not convinced that Greece was close to solving its debt problems.

The worries over Europe, along with slowing U.S. growth, encouraged investors to exit risky trades and take refuge in U.S. Treasuries and the dollar, which rose 0.6 percent against six major currencies .DXY

The euro, along with U.S. stocks, pared losses in late afternoon trade after Greece said it was close to a deal with the European Union, International Monetary Fund and the European Central Bank.

Greece's finance minister said the country's conference call with its international lenders was satisfying and would continue late on Tuesday.

"The news prompted a little bit of (dollar) profit taking, but I would not read too much into the move," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.

"So far we have seen very little willingness from the EU in taking the difficult steps needed to address the crisis," he said. "Putting most of the burden on Greek citizens does not instill long-lasting confidence in financial markets."

In late afternoon New York trade, the euro was down 0.8 percent at $1.3692. It had earlier fallen below $1.36 after European officials ended a weekend meeting without concurring on new ways to contain the region's debt crisis.

The officials delayed until early October a decision on further financial aid to debt-burdened countries and provided no new specifics relating to a financial aid fund during a weekend meeting.

Traders said a test of last week's seven-month low of $1.3495 was a near-term target for the euro.

In equities markets, European shares snapped a four-day winning streak.

"Greece is still financially insolvent and will likely not be able to pay back its debt, so while short-term fixes may lift the euro the bigger problems remain unresolved," Esiner said.

International lenders told Greece it must shrink its public sector and tax collection to avoid running out of money within weeks.

Markets fear Greece may default without the next installment of a bailout package adopted last year.

The U.S. dollar rose 0.7 percent against the Swiss franc to 0.8814 francs and rose 1.2 percent against the Canadian dollar to C$0.9994. Sterling fell 0.6 percent to $1.5698.

Against the yen, the euro fell 1.2 percent to 104.68 yen, and the dollar fell 0.3 percent to 76.52 yen, not far from its record low of 75.94 set last month.

With the trade in the USD/JPY remaining rangebound between 76.40 and 77.70, there have been few trading opportunities over the past month, according to Matthew Weller, fx strategist at GFT Forex.

Rates, however, are currently testing the bottom of this range and a break below this area would increase the probability of the currency pair re-testing all-time lows in the coming days. he said.

The Federal Reserve's policy statement on Wednesday after the close of its two-day meeting has the potential to break the market's direction. The Fed is expected to try to push already low long-term interest rates even lower this week by tilting toward longer-duration bonds in its portfolio.

Investors say that move is mostly priced in and would not have much impact on the dollar.

(Additional reporting by Steven C. Johnson in New York and Anirban Nag in London; Editing by Leslie Adler)