U.S. dollar, euro and Swiss franc bank notes are seen in a bank in Budapest August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

NEW YORK The euro rebounded from an eight-month low against the U.S. dollar on Friday after falling by the most in 10 months, a trend traders say should persist until Europe does more to solve its debt crisis.

The euro's slide highlighted one of the more tumultuous weeks on record for world markets as fear of a Greek debt default and the Federal Reserve's gloomy prognosis for the U.S. economy spurred massive demand for dollars and safe-haven Treasury debt.

The U.S. dollar is having its best month since May 2010 against a broad range of currencies while the Australian dollar, a proxy for global growth, has done the opposite, posting its worst week since May 2010.

"For the coming weeks, we still see risk aversion dominating until there are some more decisive steps to address the European debt crisis, a key driver of market volatility," said Wells Fargo currency strategist Vassili Serebriakov.

Mark McCormick, a strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman, said welcome steps would include approval of the next 8 billion euro international aid installment for Greece and a move toward increasing the size and scope of a euro zone-wide rescue fund.

"If they did at least that, it would give markets something to hang their hats on and stop the bleeding, at least for the short term." he said. "I don't think we're in full-blown crisis mode yet. But I think policymakers know the clock is ticking. Markets have really forced their hand these last few days."

G20 officials said this week the EU fund could be bolstered, but talk of a Greek default gained pace Friday and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) warned European banks' write-downs on Greek bonds could exceed 25 percent.

The euro was 0.3 percent stronger at $1.3495 and off an eight-month low of $1.3384 hit Thursday. Market chatter that the European Central Bank was considering stimulus measures to help the economy cope with the debt crisis gave it a modest boost in early New York trade.

It was down 1.6 percent on the week, though, and is more than 8 percent below its August 29 high of $1.4550.

The U.S. dollar rose 1.8 percent this week against a basket of six major currencies .DXY, adding to its 5.9 percent advance this month. The Australian dollar fell 5.3 percent this week.

ECB RATE CUT IN DOUBT

Talk of ECB help was vague, but traders said they doubted it would extend to a near-term interest rate cut, especially as the central bank coordinates over the next month a transition from its outgoing president, Jean-Claude Trichet, to his successor, Mario Draghi.

"I don't think for political reasons they will lower rates right away because Draghi will need to establish credibility," said Boris Schlossberg, head of research at GFT Forex.

"But if growth remains stagnant into the end of the year, I think they could act in the first quarter," he said.

On the other hand, he said talk of Greek creditors taking a 50 percent haircut on their bond holdings, though denied by Greek officials, could spark a euro relief rally if it became reality because it would "reduce some uncertainty.

The French government cut its growth projections for 2013, 2014 and 2015 following a recent downgrade of its forecasts for this year and 2012. French banks are large holders of Greek bonds.

YEN REMAINS NEAR RECORD LOW

Sterling and the Australian dollar also rebounded on Friday.

Like the U.S. dollar, the yen tends to be in demand when global risk appetite rises and investors unwind trades that were financed with cheap dollar- or yen-denominated loans.

But a strong yen hurts Japanese exports and puts pressure on its already fragile economy. Japan intervened to weaken the yen in August, though the effect was fleeting.

Traders said dollar demand should remain fairly robust next week in light of the Fed's recent warning of "significant" risks to the economy.

(Additional reporting by Julie Haviv in New York;)