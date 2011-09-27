A Euro sign is seen in the window of a discount store on Moore Street in Dublin July 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

NEW YORK The euro rose for a third day against the dollar on Tuesday and extended gains into early Wednesday Asian trading, buoyed by hopes European policymakers are planning to boost a bailout fund, though gains could be fleeting given investor uncertainty.

EU officials have said they are studying ways to increase the firepower of the European Financial Stability Facility, a 440 billion euro fund used to bail out Portugal and Ireland, without increasing the guarantees member states make.

But talk of coordinated action to contain the euro zone debt crisis was accompanied by denials from policymakers that bailout cash would be increased, frustrating some investors.

"Uncertainty remains high with Finland voting on the new EFSF2 tomorrow and Germany on Thursday," said Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotia Capital in Toronto. "For the market is it increasingly important that these votes are passed and that Slovakia also supports the new vehicle."

The euro could retrace more of this month's losses if the expanded rescue fund is passed, if there is an agreement as to how it will be used and if a plan is put in place for an orderly restructuring of Greek debt, she said.

In early Asian trading on Wednesday, the euro rose 0.1 percent against the dollar to $1.3590, well above an eight-month low of $1.33600 hit on Monday.

However, officials once again appeared to contradict optimists on chances of a euro zone rescue deal.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday that raising the euro zone bailout fund is a "silly idea," and would mean some of the economies within the region could lose their AAA rating.

When talk of leveraging the European Financial Stability Facility first became public last week credit rating agency Standard & Poor's warned that such a move could trigger ratings downgrades for Germany and France.

Spain's economy minister Elena Salgado also downplayed the rescue fund speculation, saying plans to extend the region's EFSF bailout fund to two trillion euros were not on the table.

She also tempered expectations of radical and swift action by European policymakers to contain the debt crisis.

Nevertheless, a glimmer of hope for the euro zone crisis and the fact policymakers may have a firmer grip on it bode well for risk tolerance.

Scotia expects the euro to retrace some of its losses into year-end, but it will not rise to new highs, Sutton said.

The euro remains vulnerable to declines and some investors are ready to sell into any rally given the euro has just moved from oversold territory as measured by the 14-day exponential relative strength index.

"The near-term rebound in the euro/dollar may continue to gather pace as the EU increases its effort to restore investor confidence," said David Song, currency analyst at DailyFX. Yet, the "euro/dollar may resume the downward trend carried over from the previous month as the fundamental outlook for Europe remains bleak."

The strategy to sell into a bounce in the euro was widespread as doubts persisted over policymakers' ability to craft a plan quickly to deal with the escalating crisis.

Higher-risk growth-linked currencies have rebounded after a recent sharp sell-off. The Aussie dollar was last at US$0.9906. The Kiwi dollar was last at US$0.7887.

The U.S. dollar was little changed at 76.809 yen in early Asian trade but was still less than a yen from the record low of 75.941 yen set last month, keeping intervention from the Bank of Japan to stem the Japanese currency's gains high on radar screens. The yen has strengthened 5.5 percent so far this year.

(Additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York)

(Reporting by Nick Olivari and Julie Haviv)