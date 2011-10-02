Arrangement of various world currencies including Chinese Yuan, Japanese Yen, US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, Swiss Franc are pictured in Warsaw January 26, 2011. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

SYDNEY The euro sank near eight-month lows in early Asia on Monday, on reports ministers from France and Belgium would meet to shore up the balance sheet of Dexia and the lack of a credible solution to Europe's debt crisis.

The euro fell as far as $1.3322, from $1.3418 in New York on Friday, before nudging back up to $1.3360. It also drifted to a one-week low against the yen at 102.98.

The single currency was already under pressure due to ongoing concerns about Europe's spiraling debt, having lost 7 percent in September, its largest monthly drop since November 2010.

Dexia (DEXI.BR), which received a combined 6 billion euro bailout from Belgium and France at the height of the financial crisis in 2008, has been badly hit by its huge exposures to Greece as well as the freeze in the inter-bank lending markets.

Germany finance minister's ruling out of a higher contribution to the euro zone's rescue fund beyond an already approved 211 billion euros also weighed on the single currency.

To make matters worst, Greece will miss a deficit target despite austerity measures, though inspectors from the IMF, EU and European Central Bank --the troika--are widely expected to release the next aid package. While all eyes will be on their forecasts for 2012-2014, Greek bond holders may have to take even larger haircuts, according to some reports.

Euro zone finance ministers are expected to discuss various plans about Greece and the rescue fund later on Monday.

Technical support for the euro is found at the January lows around $1.3250-80.

The dollar index .DXY edged up 0.5 percent to 78.553 and set to test an eight-month peak of 78.863 struck last week. The dollar rose against the yen at 77.11, near two-week highs.

PMI numbers from China and the export numbers from Korea suggest global demand did not ease as quickly as some investors had feared in recent weeks. But as markets seemed only focused on the negative, the good news was largely ignored.

"We view the recent overly-negative market sentiment on China as overblown, as it largely ignores some fundamental factors that continue to differentiate China from the rest of the global economy," said ANZ in a morning note.

ANZ quoted Beijing's advanced monetary policy tightening, strong fiscal balance sheet and large foreign exchange reserves.

"(This) suggest the economy not only has room for policy stimulus if needed, but also can withstand the negative impact of a global recession," it added.

The Australian and New Zealand dollars were off to a rocky start on Monday with the Aussie at $0.9665. It lost 9.6 percent in September, its biggest monthly drop in three years at the peak of the global financial crisis.

Trading is likely to be light in Asia as markets in China are closed for a holiday. It's also Labor day in some Australian states, including New South Wales.

European manufacturing PMI will be released on Monday and another deterioration below the key 50 level could see the euro sink further. It is also a big week for U.S. data with ISM Manufacturing on Monday and non-farm payrolls on Friday.

(Editing by Wayne Cole)