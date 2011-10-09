A picture illustration taken in Warsaw on January 18, 2011, shows a one euro coin on one U.S. dollar banknotes. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

SYDNEY The euro inched up in Asia on Monday after leaders of Germany and France promised a new comprehensive plan to recapitalise euro zone banks by the end of the month, though markets remain wary as they have been disappointed many times before.

The euro eked out a gain of around a quarter of a cent to $1.3390, from $1.3375 on Friday when it had come under pressure following ratings downgrades of Italy and Spain.

Hourly resistance is found at $1.3423 and a break above should ease the downward pressure, according to a trader. Against the yen, the euro eased to 102.84 yen, off a one-week peak of 103.85 on Friday.

The meeting between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy offered no details, but drew a pledge to do what is necessary to shore up banks, settle the Greek crisis and help growth in Europe, giving a gentle boost to risk sentiment.

Markets, however, are cautious as EU leaders have promised to resolve the debt crisis before and that could keep the common currency within Friday's range of $1.3360-$1.3525. Trading is expected to be thin with Japan off while the U.S. celebrates Columbus Day.

France, Belgium and Luxembourg agreed a rescue plan for Dexia, while other French banks have come under intense pressure because of their exposure to Greece and other weak European countries. BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) and Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) denied they would seek to raise a combined 11 billion euros as part of a broader European recapitalisation plan.

Adding to pain, the next aid tranche for Greece is far from being a done deal with the IMF indicating the nation is at a crossroads and will need to implement "much stricter structural reforms" than seen so far.

Athens could run out of cash as soon as mid-November without the new 8 billion euro aid installment, increasing the risk of a default that would drag the region deeper into a debt crisis already shaking financial markets worldwide.

The dollar index .DXY was steady at 78.718, having fallen to a 9-day trough of 78.061 on Friday, despite better-than-expected U.S. payrolls. The dollar, at 76.71 against the yen, remained stuck in the 77.29-76.09 range of the past month.

This week's focus will be on key China data with trade and CPI due Thursday and Friday. Strong trade numbers and a lower CPI would be the best combination to ease concerns of a hard landing and boost risk sentiment.

(Editing by Wayne Cole)