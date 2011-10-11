Stacks of Swiss franc, Euro and U.S. dollar banknotes are displayed in a bank in Bern August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

NEW YORK The euro edged higher against the dollar in volatile trade on Tuesday as a recovery in Wall Street stocks helped revive risk appetite ahead of a key vote in Slovakia on expanding the euro zone rescue fund.

Gains in the euro followed a sharp rally on Monday when the single currency soared 2 percent against the dollar in its best day in 15 months, sparked by a Franco-German pledge to shore up banks, settle the Greek crisis and accelerate growth in the euro zone.

Wrangling in the Slovak ruling coalition is holding up the vote on a deal agreed by euro zone leaders in July to boost the size and powers of the 440-billion-euro European Financial Stability Facility. Slovakia is the last of the euro zone's 17 members to vote.

But the euro recouped early losses after U.S. stocks turned positive. The single currency's recent move has correlated closely with investor appetite for stocks and other risky assets.

"We are seeing a sigh of relief across markets," said MacNeil Curry, chief rates and currency technical strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in New York.

"A lot of people have been short euros," Curry said. "People decided to book some profits ahead of the vote and moved to the sidelines."

The euro last traded up 0.2 percent at $1.3665, recovering from an earlier low of $1.3565 set on trading platform EBS. Against the yen, the euro was also up 0.2 percent at 104.78.

Analysts said the euro could still rise in the near term given a recent build-up in short euro positions with technical resistance seen in the $1.3680-$1.3690 area.

Data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission shows speculators increased their net short positions in the euro to 82,697 contracts in the week ended October 4. <IMM/FX>

A lasting euro rally was still unlikely, however, given a lack of the details of European policymakers' plans to recapitalize banks amid speculation Greece would eventually default on its debt.

The EU, International Monetary Fund and European Central Bank -- known as the troika -- said an eight-billion-euro loan tranche to Greece should be paid in early November, but they warned Athens had made only patchy progress in meeting the terms of a bailout agreed in May last year.

"I am still skeptical that a comprehensive plan will be really in place by early November," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington. "The key risk is that Greece is insolvent and will likely default on its debt."

CHINA BILL

The greenback held steady at 76.66 yen, not far from a record low near 75.94 yen set in August. Against a basket of currencies, the dollar index was up slightly at 77.533 .DXY.

Also on Tuesday, the U.S. Senate is set to vote on a trade bill aimed at pressuring China to allow its yuan currency to appreciate further against the dollar.

Ahead of the Senate vote on the China trade bill, spot yuan closed at 6.3750 against the dollar, slightly weaker than 6.3486 at the close on Monday, when it strengthened 0.59 percent in its biggest daily rise since its 2.1 percent revaluation in July 2005.

The Chinese currency has appreciated 30.3 percent since then, including the revaluation.

Washington and Beijing have exchanged heated remarks over this latest bill, but analysts see little chance of passage.

