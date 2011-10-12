Stacks of Swiss franc, Euro and U.S. dollar banknotes are displayed in a bank in Bern August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

SYDNEY The euro stayed bid early in Asia on Thursday, having jumped to a near one-month high on the dollar as Europe took a step closer to shoring up its financial rescue fund.

Investors also snapped up commodity currencies after parties in Slovakia's fallen government struck a deal with the opposition to ratify a plan to strengthen the rescue fund by Friday.

The news sparked a general rush to riskier assets, driving up global stocks and pushing benchmark U.S. yields to their highest in six weeks. Traders cited short covering among what had been very bearish positions, as well as buying by fund managers that feared being left behind if the rally proved to be long-lived.

The euro last traded at $1.3785, having climbed as high as $1.3833, a level representing the 38.2 percent retracement of the fall from $1.4939 in May to $1.3144 in October.

Against the yen, the common currency reached a one-month high of 107.06 on a wave of short covering after resistance at 105.00 was breached. It last stood at 106.42.

Traders said the euro may have further room to rise ahead of a major EU summit on October 23, where hopes are mounting that euro zone authorities will unveil a comprehensive strategy to fight the debt crisis.

"I want to give this risk-on move a bit more time. But we have a history of Europe giving us far too little, far too late," warned Robert Rennie, chief currency strategist at Westpac Bank in Sydney.

"So I'm very conscious of the fact that coming to the G20 finance meeting this weekend and the leaders summit the following weekend, I want to start selling the euro, the Aussie and risk again."

Adding to the sense of urgency, the President of the European Commission, Jose Manuel Barroso, said Europe needed to take decisive action on Greece and outlined a broad plan to contain the debt crisis.

Central to his proposal is the early introduction of the European Stability Mechanism to replace the temporary EFSF bailout scheme by mid-2012.

The rebound in the euro saw the dollar index .DXY slide to a two-week low of 76.796. But the dollar outperformed the yen, helping the currency pair break out of a slim range to hit a one-month high of 77.48 yen. It was last at 77.21.

Commodity currencies were among the biggest gainers overnight. The Australian dollar pierced resistance around parity to hit a three-week high of $1.0208. It was last at $1.0143, having surged about two cents in the past 24 hours.

"The performance of AUD and NZD stands out in particular, likely due to investors putting back long AUD and NZD positions," said Barclays Capital analyst Yuki Sakasai.

"Given the sizable move in AUD and NZD, we think that support from positioning may run out of steam and the sentiment would return to be the main driver of risky currencies in the near-term."

The market's immediate focus is China's trade data due at around 0100 GMT, which is expected to show both export and import growth slowed in September.

A stronger-than-expected reading would boost investor confidence about a soft landing in the Chinese economy, while a weaker outcome would add to worries about global growth.

In Australia, employment data is due at 0030 GMT. Forecasts center on a rise of 10,000 jobs. A weaker-than-expected outcome would add to bets of a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia this year.

