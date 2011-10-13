Stacks of Swiss franc, Euro and U.S. dollar banknotes are displayed in a bank in Bern August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

SYDNEY The euro edged lower in Asia on Friday after S&P cut Spain's ratings, but it still remained on track for the biggest weekly rally since January.

The euro last traded at $1.3741, having shed around 30 pips following Spain's downgrade to AA-minus on growth concerns and risks faced by its banks.

Earlier, Fitch cut the ratings of UBS, Lloyd's Banking and Royal Bank of Scotland. It also placed Barclays Bank, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and Societe Generale on watch negative.

Despite the pullback, the euro was still up 2.5 percent so far this week, a gain that if maintained through Friday would mark the strongest weekly performance since mid-January.

"The euro has had a pretty good run in the past week. It started to run into key resistance levels and markets are building a fair amount of expectations around the October 23 Summit," said Greg Gibbs, strategist at RBS.

He doesn't see the flurry of ratings actions as having a lasting negative impact on the euro.

"This is not a new story," he said.

The market's immediate focus is on China's inflation data at around 0100 GMT, which is expected to show a slight dip to 6.1 percent in September, from 6.2 percent in August. A lower reading would likely be risk positive as it would widen scope for policy easing to support growth.

Investors also await a G20 preparatory meeting on Friday and Saturday, though it is not expected to announce market-moving statements. The EU Summit will follow on Oct 23/24 ahead of a G20 meeting on November 3.

Euro resistance is seen at this week's one-month peak of $1.3833, a level representing the 38.2 percent retracement of the fall from $1.4939 in May to $1.3144 in October. Support is found at $1.3690.

Sentiment remains fragile as euro zone banks are still vulnerable to a Greek default, despite a strengthened rescue fund and EU's steps to ring fence lenders.

European Union officials said on Thursday weak banks may get up to six months to bolster their balance sheets after a rapid health check currently under way.

Adding to nervousness were comments by the European Central Bank warning that any form of government debt write-down forcing the private sector to take losses could damage the euro and the bloc's banks.

Against the yen, the euro slipped to 105.63 yen, off a one-month high of 107.04 struck on Wednesday.

Risk currencies performed remarkably well, despite a pullback in commodities. The Aussie was resilient at $1.0155, having hit a one-month high of $1.0235 earlier in the week.

The dollar fell to 76.88 yen, off a one-month high of 77.48 yen on Wednesday. The USD index .DXY was up 0.03 pct at 77.016.

