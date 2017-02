Stacks of Swiss franc, Euro and U.S. dollar banknotes are displayed in a bank in Bern August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

NEW YORK The euro fell from a one-month high against the dollar on Monday after a top German official said this weekend's European Union summit would not provide a "definitive solution" to the region's debt crisis.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said European governments will not present an ultimate plan at the October 23 summit. His remarks undercut hopes that the meeting would produce a comprehensive crisis package, which German and French leaders promised earlier this month.

"It's a dose of reality. The market got ahead of itself," said Alan Ruskin, global head of G10 FX strategy at Deutsche Bank in New York.

The euro could be volatile this week but any weakness would likely be limited after last week's rally. While uncertainty remains, European policy-makers seem closer to reaching an agreement to take bold steps to isolate the debt crisis to prevent contagion with the global economy, analysts said.

"We do expect a positive outcome and we do expect what's happening with Greece to settle down. Basically, we expect a long-term comprehensive solution," said Mary Nicola, currency strategist at BNP Paribas in New York.

The euro shed 1 percent to $1.37439, having risen to $1.39148 on trading platform EBS, its highest since September 15. It dropped 1.4 percent to 105.60 yen.

Traders said offers ahead of $1.3930 halted the euro's advance toward the pivotal $1.40 level. Resistance was at $1.3937, which marked a couple of daily highs in September.

Further upside targets include $1.3950, around the 55-day moving average, and $1.4076, the 200-day moving average.

Schaeuble also repeated at the weekend that private bondholders would have to accept steeper voluntary write-downs on Greek holdings than the 21 percent agreed last July. Such a move could hurt European banks, forcing them to raise capital at a time when they are already facing funding pressure.

A lead negotiator for the banks said this could only happen if policy-makers addressed the "full range" of sovereign debt issues in Europe. Charles Dallara of the Institute of International Finance declined comment on reports that the private sector might have to take a 50 percent loss.

EURO SHORTS

Camilla Sutton, senior currency strategist at Scotia Capital in Toronto, said with euro shorts still outnumbering the longs by a significant ratio, "any further increase in risk appetite could be met with an exaggerated currency response."

Data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Friday showed speculators cut their net short euro position to 73,795 contracts from 82,697 the previous week, reflecting rising optimism about the euro zone.

The euro's 3.5 percent rally last week, which marked its largest in nine months, likely further reduced those shorts.

"I do still believe that the momentum is very much in favor of the euro and of risk in general," said Brad Bechtel, managing director at Faros Trading LLC in Stamford, Connecticut. "I think any euro weakness should be met with buying or adding to longs."

Currency investors will also monitor the equity market for direction, analysts said. Earnings from U.S. companies including Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and Apple (AAPL.O) could affect the euro's performance, which has closely tracked investors' appetite for stocks and other risky assets.

Wall Street stocks closed down around 2 percent .N

Against a basket of currencies .DXY, the dollar rebounded 0.7 percent to 77.159 after touching a one-month low of 76.441. It recorded a 2.7 percent loss last week, the biggest since May 2009.

Against the yen, the dollar fell 0.5 percent to 76.85.

(Editing by James Dalgleish)