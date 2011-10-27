A picture illustration shows U.S. one dollar bank notes and a one Euro coin, taken in Warsaw January 26, 2011. Picture taken January 26. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

NEW YORK The dollar took its strongest beating against a broad range of currencies in more than two years on Thursday as investors celebrated Europe's plan to contain its long-running debt crisis by dumping the safe-haven greenback.

The dollar appeared the biggest loser from the deal, which could refocus attention on weak U.S. budget fundamentals. The euro rose 2 percent to a seven-week high against the dollar and the U.S. currency slumped to a record low versus the yen.

The agreement to slash Greece's debt burden and strengthen the region's financial rescue fund calmed fears that the crisis could spread through the world financial system. The dollar's drop could raise speculation Japan may intervene to slow the yen's rise.

"The market reaction is justified despite the skepticism and despite the deal having some weaknesses because Europe made a clear step in the right direction," said Alessio de Longis, portfolio manager for the Oppenheimer Currency Opportunities Fund in New York, which has assets under management of $163.52 billion as of September 30.

The euro last traded around $1.4189, up 2.06 percent on the day. The single currency's peak for the session was $1.4247, its strongest since September 6, according to Reuters data.

On its way higher against the dollar, the euro burst through its 200-day moving average, adding momentum to the rally.

Though details remain to be settled, progress in Europe could hurt the dollar, with mounting fiscal concerns after Standard & Poor's removed the prized U.S. AAA rating in August and a special political committee in Washington attempting to agree on budget cuts.

"Now that Europe has seemingly fixed their shorter-term fiscal issues, people are going to compare Europe to the U.S. on the longer-term fiscal horizon and in my view Europe seems to be dealing with their fiscal problems in the longer term," said Douglas Borthwick, managing director at Faros Trading in Stamford, Connecticut.

"Going forward I think that there will be a continued move higher in the euro as people start to hear from rating agencies and their concerns regarding the U.S. and what they've done since the last downgrade."

The dollar index .DXY had its biggest one day percentage fall since May 2009, crashing through its 200-day moving average.

The dollar was down 0.32 percent at 75.92 yen on electronic trading platform EBS after falling as far as 75.661 yen, a record low.

Thursday's euro euphoria also helped boost the Australian dollar, which jumped 3 percent against the greenback. The U.S. dollar also slumped 2.4 percent against the Swiss franc.

DOLLAR/YEN DEPTHS

The dollar has hit a series of record lows against the yen recently. Its continued fall on Thursday came after the Bank of Japan decided to ease policy by expanding asset purchases by 5 trillion yen ($65.8 billion), to 20 trillion yen.

Though that move was widely expected, some traders appeared to have positioned for the possibility that Tokyo could deliver a one-two punch of easing and intervention at the same time.

Markets often become nervous about the prospect of Japanese intervention when the dollar is near record lows versus the yen. Japan intervened twice this year, in March and August.

However, some say Japanese authorities may be reluctant to step into the market, at least ahead of the early-November meeting of G20 rich and emerging-market countries in Cannes.

"It's the fact that it wouldn't be supported by the G20," said Mary Nicola, currency strategist at BNP Paribas in New York, explaining why Japan might hesitate to intervene.

"I think ahead of the G20 meeting it will be a little bit tricky for Japan to intervene in the market. They are trying to use monetary policy as seen today by the BoJ and extending its balance sheet."

(Additional reporting by Nick Olivari; editing by Dan Grebler)