A machine counts and sorts out euro notes at the Belgian Central Bank in Brussels October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Thierry Roge

NEW YORK The euro gained versus the dollar and yen on Thursday as optimism that Greece will ditch a referendum on its bailout package outweighed an unexpected interest rate cut by the European Central Bank.

The ECB unexpectedly lowered key interest rates by a quarter percentage point to 1.25 percent, its first cut since May 2009, citing the euro zone's worsening debt crisis. While lower rates make the euro less appealing to higher yielding currencies, encouraging news out of Greece had investors embracing risk.

Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos called on the Greek government to categorically rule out a referendum on a crucial bailout plan and do everything to implement the deal.

Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou earlier said he was open to scrapping the referendum if the opposition backed the bailout package, but has not ruled out the plan altogether.

The news buoyed the euro after it was weighed down by the ECB rate cut. Most expected the ECB to keep rates steady under its new president, Mario Draghi, who said the decision was unanimous.

"The euro has been bouncing around like a yo-yo today," said Brian Dolan, chief currency strategist at Forex.com in Bedminster, New Jersey.

"People had been short based on the ECB rate cut and warnings of economic weakness, but those shorts are being squeezed out," he said. "This is another short squeeze and with the referendum looking to be off the table the confidence vote tomorrow should pass, clearing the way for Greece to avoid a disorderly default."

In afternoon New York trading, the euro was up 0.6 percent at $1.3830. It traded below $1.37 in the wake of dovish comments from Draghi.

In his first news briefing as ECB president, Draghi said inflation in the euro zone is likely to fall below 2 percent next year while the economy is seen growing less than expected.

The euro rose 0.5 percent versus the yen to 107.80 yen while the dollar fell 0.1 percent to 77.97 yen.

"We're hearing a real change of tone at the ECB. It seems they are becoming more proactive than reactive. People said Draghi was very pragmatic, and that shows,' said Boris Schlossberg, director of FX research at GFT in Jersey City.

The ECB decision was made despite elevated inflation at 3 percent as of October and suggested that the central bank's hawkish concerns are taking a back seat to concerns surrounding the euro zone debt crisis.

ECB easing also came on the heels of unsettling developments overnight in Greece, whose government was on the verge of collapse over plans for a referendum on a euro zone bailout. Turmoil within Greece's ruling party has instilled serious doubts on whether Prime Minister George Papandreou can survive Friday's confidence vote.

The euro turned positive against the Swiss franc after trading nearly unchanged after the Swiss National Bank said it will take additional steps to protect the economy in addition to the franc cap.

The euro last traded at 1.2162, up 0.1 percent.

