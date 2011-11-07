A machine counts and sorts out euro notes at the Belgian Central Bank in Brussels October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Thierry Roge

NEW YORK The euro fell against the dollar on Monday and looked set to weaken further as soaring Italian bond yields and political instability stoked fears the euro zone debt crisis may engulf the region's third largest economy.

While Greece's politicians agreed to form a unity government to approve a euro zone bailout, investors shifted focus to Italy, where 10-year yields hit 14-year highs and edged closer to levels deemed unsustainable.

A debt meltdown in Italy would pose a far graver risk to the 17-nation currency bloc than Greece. With Rome's borrowing costs soaring and 1.9 trillion euros in public debt, it is too large to bail out.

"Italian debt levels exceed the total borrowing of Spain, Portugal, Ireland and Greece combined. Therefore, the Italian problem is truly the core problem for the entire structure of the euro zone," said Andrew Busch, senior currency strategist at BMO Capital Markets in Chicago.

Italy faces a crunch vote on public finance in parliament on Tuesday and the center-left opposition said it was preparing a motion of no-confidence in the government that would bring Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi down even if he should survive Tuesday's vote.

Berlusconi denied rumors he was set to step down imminently, but market players said this may be the only way for Italian yields to gain some much needed respite. Reports of a possible resignation had temporarily boosted the euro.

The euro lost 0.2 percent at $1.3762. Against the yen, the euro fell 0.4 percent to 107.43.

The euro zone common currency, however, rallied 1.8 percent to 1.2414 Swiss francs, having risen as high as 1.24184 on trading platform EBS, the strongest level since October 20. The dollar rose 2 percent to 0.9020 franc.

The Swiss National Bank chairman suggested the franc was still overvalued against the single currency, reviving speculation the SNB may raise the floor on the euro/Swiss exchange rate, currently at 1.20 francs.

Analysts said the franc's recent gains were driven mainly by euro zone worries, and Swiss policymakers would take that into account before deciding whether to raise the floor. But with data showing deflation in October, the SNB had room to take more measures to weaken the franc.

INCREASING VULNERABILITY

MacNeil Curry, technical strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, said the technical picture is "one of increasing euro vulnerability.

"Indeed, euro/dollar from the start of the month can best be described as a bearish continuation flag, pointing to a move to $1.3514/$1.3484 and potentially $1.3240," he said. "Back above $1.3871 is needed to invalidate this outlook."

Christopher Sebald, chief investment officer at Advantus Capital Management in St. Paul, Minnesota, said worries about orderly and disorderly defaults will likely stay, along with the prospects for euro zone and U.S. recession, for several months.

Sebald, who oversees $22.8 billion in assets under management, said the European Financial Stability Facility does not have enough capital nor is it big enough, with leverage, to comfortably fund Italy's debt maturities.

"We don't think the Europeans have contained the crisis at all," he said. "It likely takes more market stress before that happens."

