SYDNEY The euro held firm early in Asia on Wednesday as political uncertainty in Italy looked set to ease after the country's prime minister said he would resign, leaving the market to focus on the latest reading on the Chinese economy.

The common currency was at $1.3830, having risen as high as $1.3847 in New York. Against the yen, it was at 107.46, up from Tuesday's low of 107.06.

Due at 0130 GMT, the closely watched Chinese inflation data is expected to show the annual rate cooling to 5.5 percent in October, while industrial output figures at 0530 GMT are forecast to show a modest slowdown.

"Falling inflation helps markets to price in policy easing and that is positive for China-related risk assets regardless of whether the government actually loosens policy or not. The positive performance of Shanghai equities in recent weeks may be testament to this effect," said Roland Randall, senior strategist at TD Securities.

The data from the world's second biggest economy would provide a temporary distraction from the ongoing euro zone debt crisis.

News on Tuesday out of Europe offered investors hope that a new leader in Italy might be more successful in pushing through tough fiscal reforms as the country's borrowing costs rocketed toward levels seen as unsustainable.

Those hopes helped lift the euro toward the top-end of the prevailing $1.3608 and $1.3866 range. A break of the topside could open up the way to $1.4000.

The euro's rise came even as rows flared within Greece's conservative ranks, which were hindering a deal to form a coalition led by former European Central Bank vice President Lucas Papdemos.

Euro bears are wary of taking too negative a view on the common currency, having been stung by its uncanny ability to strengthen even as Europe lurches from one crisis to another.

The firmer euro saw the dollar index .DXY fall to a one-week low of 76.559. It last traded at 76.644, with support seen at 76.456, the November 1 low.

The dollar also lost ground against the yen and broke well below 78.00 for the first time since the yen-weakening intervention by Japan last week. It was at 77.71.

"Japanese investors are significantly exposed to Italian BTPs and it may be one of the factors behind the break of USD/JPY below 78," said Sebastien Galy, strategist at Societe Generale.

"With Japanese retail heavily long, the absence of an intervention will lead to a deeper position unwind, which will likely trigger another move by the MOF to stabilize the currency."

Commodity currencies benefited from a more buoyant euro and slightly better risk appetite, with the Australian dollar rising to $1.0379 from below $1.0300.

But whether the Aussie can push above $1.0400 depends on the Chinese data as Australia's economic fortunes are closely tied to China, it's biggest trade partner.

Meanwhile, the decline in the Swiss franc paused after a top policymaker at the Swiss National Bank said the recent introduction of the 1.20 francs per euro cap was simply an attempt to limit the currency's appreciation to shield the economy.

SNB Vice Chairman Thomas Jordan told a conference on Tuesday the bank did not want to engage in competitive devaluations. But the SNB is seen under pressure to take steps to further weaken the currency as the economy slowed and deflation threatened.

