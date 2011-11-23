SYDNEY The euro wallowed at seven-week lows against the dollar in Asia on Thursday, having suffered a steep fall after a "disastrous" German bond sale fueled fears the region's debt crisis was beginning to threaten even Europe's biggest economy.

The common currency stood at $1.3340, after falling over 1 percent to as far as $1.3318 overnight. It was on track to reverse all of October's $1.3144-$1.4247 rally, now that it has retraced more than 78.6 percent of that move.

Germany's bond sale on Wednesday was its least successful since the launch of the single currency. While unattractively low yields played a big part, analysts warned a more sinister reason may be behind the dismal result.

"The other part is that market makers don't want to have a position because of the very distressed nature of financial markets as a whole. There's certainly a partial element of 'they would rather not have euros' in there," said Marc Ostwald, strategist at Monument Securities.

This helped lift the dollar index .DXY above 79.000 for the first time since early October. It was last at 79.062. Against the yen, the dollar edged up to 77.25, pulling away from 77.00.

Investors were already unnerved by reports that Belgium is leaning on France to pay more into emergency support for failed lender Dexia (DEXI.BR) under a 90-billion-euro ($120-billion) rescue deal that had appeared done and dusted.

Commodity currencies, unsettled by weak Chinese factory data on Wednesday, extended their decline. The Australian dollar slid below $0.9700 for the first time since early October. It last stood at $0.9697, having plumbed a trough at $0.9664 overnight.

"The underperformance in commodity currencies highlights the dominating concerns over global growth," said BNP Paribas analysts.

"The rally in USDCAD above 1.0400, which was our stop for our short USDCAD, has forced us to close our position with a loss. As for AUD, the continuation of such sentiment leaves AUDUSD vulnerable to a fall back to the 4 October low of 0.9388."

There is no major data in Asia and U.S. markets will be shut for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, leaving a closely watched German business sentiment report in focus.

