NEW YORK The euro surrendered all gains and traded lower against the dollar on Tuesday as expectations evaporated that a Greek debt restructuring deal could be close, while a resurgent yen raised concern Japanese authorities could intervene to weaken it.

The dollar fell to its lowest level against the yen since the last intervention in October, under pressure after the U.S. Federal Reserve said last week it was likely to keep interest rates near zero until late 2014.

Mounting concerns that Portugal could follow Greece in needing a second bailout and debt restructuring began to undermine sentiment on the euro even before it hit a session low against the dollar. Those concerns persisted even though European Union leaders reached an agreement on Monday on the introduction of a permanent euro zone financial bailout mechanism, with details to be worked out at a later date.

The euro had earlier risen against the dollar after Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos said negotiators had made "significant progress" in talks for a deal to restructure government debt, with the aim of a definitive agreement by the end of this week.

"The euro could not hold its Asian market gains against the dollar as it broke through weak technical support at $1.3160," said Joseph Trevisani, chief market strategist at Worldwide Markets, in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. "Every time there is a summit, there is a market hope of progress on the European debt crisis, but while they agreed on the financial bailout fund the problems of Greece and now Portugal are unsolved. There is no solution in immediate sight."

An unexpected fall in U.S. consumer confidence further eroded risk tolerance.

"The U.S. data, to an extent, may have been a catalyst for some contraction in risk, ending up supporting the dollar. The U.S. data was worse than expected, even as levels in the reports were relatively good," said Robert Lynch, head of currency strategy for the Americas at HSBC in New York.

January employment data from ADP, due on Wednesday, is forecast to show 185,000 private sector jobs added versus 325,000 in December. Friday's U.S. employment report from the Labor Department is forecast to show a drop to 150,000 new non-farm jobs in January from 200,000 in December.

"If the data is weak and it encourages some contraction in risk appetite, you might see the dollar benefit on the back of that, leaving aside some potential volatility following the release," Lynch said.

The euro was still on track for its best monthly performance since October, the last period it gained on the month, but was down 0.28 percent on the day at $1.3088, according to Reuters data. It peaked at $1.3213, not far from a six-week high hit last week of $1.3228. For the month, the euro is up roughly 1 percent against the greenback.

The euro faces resistance at that level and around the 38.2 percent retracement of its October-January slide, around $1.3235 using Reuters calculations.

Expectations are rising that the European Central Bank could pump in huge amounts of funds through its next long-term refinancing operation (LTRO) to be held in February.

A Reuters poll showed traders expect the ECB to allot 325 billion euros at the tender.

"For the euro, the LTRO is both good and bad news because it is effectively a light version of quantitative easing," said Kathy Lien, director of currency research at GFT Forex in Jersey City, New Jersey. "Unless the Fed pulls the trigger on QE3, a $1 trillion balance sheet expansion by the ECB is bearish for the euro/dollar."

INTERVENTION JITTERS

Against the yen, the dollar hit a three-month low of 76.13, using Reuters data, well off last week's peak of 78.28. The dollar slipped 0.17 percent to 76.16 yen, with traders citing talk of dollar bids down towards 76.00 yen and stop-loss dollar offers below 75.80 yen.

Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi vowed firm steps against excess volatility and speculative moves in the foreign exchange market to curb any renewed rises in the yen.

A Reuters poll showed Japanese fund managers were keen to return funds to Japan as they saw Tokyo shares relatively undervalued while they cut their North American stock weightings. As such, not many expect yen-selling intervention, although market wariness is likely to rise if the dollar drops down to around 75 yen.

Traders were also watching for any moves from the Swiss National Bank as the euro traded close to the 1.20 franc floor in euro/Swiss that policymakers have pledged to defend. The euro was last down 0.07 percent at 1.2040 francs, according to Reuters data with a session low of 1.2030 francs.

The Tuesday trough marked the lowest since September 14, a few trading days after the SNB set the floor on September 6.

(Reporting By Daniel Bases and Nick Olivari; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Andrew Hay)