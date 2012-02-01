NEW YORK The euro rose against the dollar on Wednesday on the latest hopes that a Greek debt deal was near, while the greenback bounced from a three-month low versus the yen as investors remained keenly aware of potential central bank intervention.

The euro pared gains in the afternoon as the mood softened on the likelihood of an imminent a Greek deal. In addition, risk sentiment eroded with equities coming off their highs, and investors retreated to a safe haven, said Brian Kim, currency strategist at Royal Bank of Scotland in Stamford, Connecticut.

Earlier, Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said talks with private creditors on a bond swap deal that is key to the country avoiding an unruly default were "one formal step away." [ID:nL5E8CV46I]

Investors have been on tenterhooks for weeks awaiting a deal to restructure Greece's debt, which is critical to the country securing its next round of bailout funds before a bond repayment comes due in March.

"Is it going to be another kicking-of-the-can-down-the-road moment or failure, is what people are asking. It won't be a total surprise given the drawn-out negotiations if it does fail, but not that people are cheering for it to fall apart," said Kim.

The euro was also helped by data showing an improvement in manufacturing activity in the euro zone for the first time since July, with German factories posting growth for the first time in four months, and by decent demand at auctions of German and Portuguese debt.

The euro was up 0.6 percent at $1.3154, off an earlier low of $1.3023, based on Reuters data, and closer to the session peak of $1.3218. Traders said the euro extended gains after pushing through stop-loss orders at $1.3125 and $1.3150, moving it back toward the most recent six-week high around $1.3230.

Athens must still convince international lenders it can push through spending cuts and labor reform while concerns grow that Portugal may follow in Greece's footsteps and be forced to restructure its debt.

Analysts said the euro would need to breach technical resistance at the 38.2 percent retracement of its October-January decline, around $1.3235, using Reuters data, for fresh upside momentum.

YEN INTERVENTION ALERT

The greenback gained against the yen after hitting a three-month low for a third straight day.

Traders, however, remain on alert for possible Japanese intervention of buying U.S. dollars while selling yen to slow or stop the Japanese currency's strength.

The last time Japan intervened to siphon strength from the yen was on October 31.

The dollar fell as low as 76.00 yen using Reuters data before clawing back ground to trade at 76.22 yen, up 0.04 percent, on track to break a four-day losing streak. The move higher for the yen correlated with the froth coming off the U.S. equity rally.

Against the yen, the euro was up 0.57 percent at 100.23 yen, having dropped to 99.22, using Reuters data.

"We are approaching the lows seen before the last round of intervention, so obviously there's a lot of tension. It's a very unpleasant situation for the Japanese authorities," said Niels Christensen, currency strategist at Nordea in Copenhagen.

Investors are also on alert for any moves from the Swiss National Bank as the euro traded near the floor it set at 1.20 Swiss francs. The euro was last up 0.1 percent at 1.2046 francs with the session low at 1.2028 francs, using Reuters data.

China's Purchasing Managers' Index earlier showed the country's manufacturing sector expanded modestly, easing concerns about the global economy and helping lift the Australian dollar to a three-month high.

U.S. economic data had little impact on trading with investors focusing on Friday's release of U.S. nonfarm payrolls for January.

(Reporting By Daniel Bases and Nick Olivari; Editing by Leslie Adler)