One Euro coins are pictured after being minted at the Austrian national mint in Vienna April 8, 2009. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

NEW YORK The euro rallied across the board on Tuesday, hitting an eight-week high against the dollar on optimism Greece will soon agree to a bailout deal it needs to avoid a disorderly default.

A Greek official's statement suggested the Greek government has completed negotiations with lenders on its 130 billion-euro rescue package, although agreeing to the painful austerity measures that come with the bailout could be a challenge.

Greek political leaders had balked at the austerity plan required to receive the rescue funds. But a firm deal appears to be in the works even though Greek political leaders postponed a meeting on a bailout package until Wednesday.

For Greece, failure to secure the 130 billion euro ($170 billion) rescue would mean it faces a messy debt default that could destabilize the entire euro zone.

"What we have going on with the euro right now is a temporary relief rally and one can argue, given the latest CFTC (Commodity Futures Trade Commission) data, that this is a continued unwinding of short positions," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.

"Over the near-term, Greece's ability to avert a disorderly default is positive for the euro and there is room for more euro upside, so I would be cautious to sell at these levels."

In late afternoon New York trading, the euro was up 0.9 percent at $1.3254. It earlier hit an eight-week high of $1.3270 in the wake of the Greek deal news after blowing through option barriers at $1.32 and stops at $1.3220.

The next key resistance level for the euro is the 100-day moving average around $1.33371. After that, market participants will be targeting $1.34324, the 50 percent retracement of the decline from the late October high of $1.42480 to the mid-January low of $1.26260.

"Once the dust settles and the Greece story settles down, the market will start focusing on the region's economy again," Esiner said.

Indeed, headlines out of Greece largely overshadowed dour economic data from Germany, the region's largest economy.

German industrial output posted its biggest fall in December since the depth of the financial crisis at the start of 2009, the Economy Ministry said on Tuesday, underperforming forecasts by a wide margin.

A Greece deal should give the euro a short-term boost. But any positive reaction should prove fleeting as investors remain bearish because of worries that Portugal may require another bailout and concerns the euro zone will slip into recession.

Weak economic fundamentals have many expecting the European Central Bank will cut interest rates again on Thursday when it holds its next monetary policy meeting.

"As European policy makers rush to implement additional austerity measures; the lack of fiscal support heightens the risk of seeing a major economic downturn in the euro-area," said David Song, currency analyst at DailyFX in New York.

"The European Central Bank may have little choice but to push the benchmark interest rate below 1 percent as its ballooning balance sheet comes under increased scrutiny."

Interest rate differentials will make the euro even less attractive than higher yielding currencies, such as the Australian dollar, which should continue to benefit smartly from carry trades. Carry trades are often a basis of significant trends.

Against the Swiss franc, the euro reached its highest since January 25 at 1.2101.

It earlier slid versus the franc after the Swiss National Bank's interim chief, Thomas Jordan, said the central bank was ready to buy unlimited quantities of foreign currency to defend its 1.20 franc cap and will take additional steps if warranted.

Against the yen, the dollar hit a more than one-week high at 76.970 yen and was last at 76.780, up 0.3 percent, while the euro surged 1.2 percent to 101.78 yen.

The yen was earlier pressured after Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said Japan followed up its record yen-selling intervention last year with covert operations and that it is ready to step in again to counter speculative moves.

The Aussie dollar held much of the gains it made after the Reserve Bank of Australia kept interest rates steady, surprising most investors, who had wagered on a cut.

The Aussie hit a six-month high of $1.0823 against the dollar before dropping back to $1.0800, still up 0.7 percent on the day.

(Additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Andrew Hay)