LONDON The euro rose on Monday on expectations that euro zone policymakers would approve Greece's second bailout but risks over implementing the deal as well as a loose euro zone monetary policy outlook were likely to cap the common currency's gains.

Analysts expected the 130 billion euro bailout deal to be signed off by euro zone finance ministers on Monday after numerous delays. Although financing gaps in Greece's debt reduction plans remained, a euro zone official said they were not big enough to risk derailing the process. [ID:nL5E8DJ0GD]

The euro was seen likely to stage a knee-jerk rally on the deal being signed as chances of a disorderly default on Greek debt would be reduced. However, the rally could run out of steam as the package was not expected to resolve Greece's underlying economic problems.

"We think that the Greek deal will get signed but there are implementation risks with the private sector involvement still needing to be confirmed. We think it's very unlikely there will be a high participation rate for that," said Raghav Subbarao, currency strategist at Barclays Capital.

If the Eurogroup gives its go-ahead on Monday, Greece will be able to launch a debt restructuring offer, inviting private investors to swap around 200 billion euros of Greek government bonds they hold for new ones worth around half as much.

"More important for the euro is that the ECB will keep monetary policy extremely loose. Any bounce in the euro is a chance to go short," said Subbarao, adding that Barclays forecasts the euro will fall back to $1.20 in a year's time.

The European Central Bank will pump billions more euros into the banking system next week via its latest refinancing operation.

The single currency was up 0.7 percent at $1.3244, off a one-week high of $1.3277.

Resistance was the 100-day moving average at $1.3309 and a recent two-month high of $1.3322. Dealers reported quiet trading conditions in the European afternoon with US markets shut for a public holiday.

"I think we will see a rally, but not a strong rally because we've been trading this topic for a long time. Even if we get a deal there are still issues about restructuring and how the portfolio of Greek bonds at the ECB will be dealt with," said Niels Christensen, FX strategist at Nordea.

The European Central Bank (ECB) could forego profits on the Greek bond portfolio it has accumulated as a result of its bond market interventions. It is also weighing up whether to allow Greek bonds held by national euro zone central banks to be subject to the same writedowns as those of private investors.

Although strategists saw a euro rally as limited, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday showed euro shorts rose in the week to February 14, suggesting scope for short covering.

RISK RALLY

Riskier assets, including stocks and commodity currencies, also rallied after China's central bank cut reserve requirements by 50 basis points over the weekend.

The euro hit a three-month high of 105.75 yen before slipping back to 105.21 yen, up 0.6 percent on the day. The yen has been under pressure since Japan's central bank surprised markets by easing monetary policy last week.

The dollar was flat at 79.45 yen after jumping to a six-month high of 79.89. It surpassed the October peak around 79.55 scaled after Japanese authorities intervened in markets to weaken the yen.

Analysts said easing by central banks around the globe meant risk appetite was picking up on the prospect of more liquidity.

"It's a global risk positive outlook as major central banks are expanding their balance sheets," said Lauren Rosborough, senior FX strategist at Societe Generale.

"People are buying the high-yielders such as the Aussie and Kiwi and selling the euro, yen and dollar, those economies where central banks are leaving rates lower for longer."

The Australian dollar surged to a high of $1.0817, before steadying at $1.0756, up 0.4 percent on the day. The New Zealand dollar hit a 5-1/2-month high of $0.8429.

