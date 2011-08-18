SINGAPORE The Swiss franc fell sharply against the euro and the dollar on Thursday, with traders citing talk the Swiss National Bank was adding liquidity via the currency forwards market.

The euro spiked more than 100 pips above 1.1500 francs, taking out stop losses on the way up, before backtracking to trade at 1.1447 francs, up 0.5 percent.

The SNB has been adding billions of francs in additional liquidity, pushing short-term interest rates down via the forwards. Its actions have pulled rates into negative territory.

(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano)