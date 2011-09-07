BANGALORE The euro will again be the most volatile major currency in September, affected by persistent debt troubles in peripheral euro zone members and anticipated further monetary easing from the Federal Reserve, a Reuters poll found.

August proved to be a highly volatile month for currencies in tumultuous financial markets amid concerns the global economic recovery was on a dangerous footing.

Volatility in the euro is expected to stay high at 11.6 percent this month, down marginally from 12.9 percent in August but higher than the 10 percent it has averaged over the past decade.

"There is no unique driver for the euro. It will stay in a wide trading range," said Roberto Mialich, head of foreign exchange strategy at UniCredit.

The Federal Reserve has told markets it will not increase interest rates until mid-2013 to help the economy pick up speed.

But recent economic data such as the ISM manufacturing PMI and non-farm payrolls have shown growth in the U.S. economy is grinding to a halt and markets fear the Fed may need to do more to jump-start growth and prevent a painful second recession.

A stalling U.S. economy coupled with worries about the euro zone debt crisis spreading to Italy and Spain will keep the euro in a wide trading range and exert pressure on safe havens like the Japanese yen and Swiss franc.

Volatility in the yen is expected to temper a little in September to 10.1 percent, after 11.7 percent in August, as natural investor demand for the yen continues to drown intervention efforts by the Bank of Japan.

A surge in safe-haven currencies like the yen and Swiss franc has prompted the Bank of Japan and Swiss National Bank to actively intervene and curb their sharp appreciation.

The SNB shocked markets on Tuesday by setting a floor for the euro/franc exchange rate in an effort to curb the currency's recent strength, which has been hampering economic growth.

The Swiss franc plunged almost 10 percent against the euro on Tuesday after rising 2.4 percent in August. Its annualized volatility was a whopping 32.2 percent.

"Experience teaches us that it is difficult for central banks to lean against the wind - the direction markets will try to assume. The central banks can't just set a floor to reverse the trend but they probably want to give a signal to the markets that they will not sit back," Mialich said.

"Therefore, this move is more tactical than a strategic one."

Expected sterling volatility was lower at 7.4 percent compared with 9.4 percent in August.

The calculations are based on the standard deviation of forecasts in the September currency survey, coupled with the actual levels of one-month annualized volatility last month.

Analysts say the divergence of forecasts in Reuters currency polls offers a leading indicator of exchange rate volatility in the following month.

Statistical analysis suggests that the more analysts' forecasts diverge for a currency pair, the higher the actual one-month annualized volatility is likely to be in that currency in the following month.

Estimates of future monthly annualized volatility are used to calculate the value of currency options, which give investors the right to buy or sell a currency at a fixed price in the future.

Generally, as a measure of financial risk, the wider the expected trading range for a currency the higher the cost of purchasing an option to trade it.

(Reporting by Sumanta Dey)