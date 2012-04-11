NEW YORK U.S. and European equities rebounded on Wednesday after a string of heavy losses that had been stoked by fears over a weakening global economy, while prospects of the European Central Bank buying more bonds boosted the euro.

Oil prices stabilized on news of bigger-than-expected weekly drops in U.S. fuel inventories, reversing losses driven by worries of slowing energy demand.

Investors scaled back on holdings of safe havens such as gold and U.S. and German government debt and tiptoed back into riskier investments that had been battered in the wake of a disappointing U.S. payrolls report last Friday.

Signs of weakness at an auction of 10-year U.S. government debt and record low auction yields for Germany's new 10-year bond compounded the sell-off in Treasuries and Bunds. The ultra-low yields soured demand for the euro zone benchmark debt despite fears that Spain, Italy or another heavily indebted euro zone nation might need a bailout.

Even as Spanish and Italian government bond yields receded after Tuesday's spike, Benoit Coeure, a member of the ECB's Executive Board, said the bank's bond-buying program remains an option as the euro zone continues to struggle to contain its debt crisis.

"The market action today tells you how sensitive investors are to yield levels and positive comments from the ECB, even though the central bank's comments were somewhat vague," said Steven Englander, head of G10 strategy at CitiFX, a division of Citigroup, in New York.

"At the end of the day it seems clear that policymakers are very interested in keeping the asset market rally going and will do what is needed."

Although some top officials of the U.S. Federal Reserve have suggested a third large-scale bond purchase program is unlikely unless the country's economic recovery takes a nasty turn for the worse, hopes remain high of more U.S. and European monetary stimulus. Such measures could propel equities, commodities and growth-oriented assets higher after a robust first quarter.

In equity markets, Wall Street stocks bounced back after five days of sharp losses, helped by an encouraging start to the corporate earnings season.

Sectors linked with economic growth led gains. The S&P financial sector index .GSPF rose 1.6 percent.

In late afternoon trading, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 113.64 points, or 0.89 percent, at 12,829.57. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 12.99 points, or 0.96 percent, at 1,371.58. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 29.54 points, or 0.99 percent, at 3,020.76.

"Expectations have been running very low, so the optimistic start to earnings season is a very welcome sign," said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at Harris Private Bank in Chicago. "That said, we're going to get a broad sense of how industries are faring this week, and we may trade sideways until we get that."

Shares of aluminum producer Alcoa Inc (AA.N) rose 6 percent to $9.98 on Wednesday, a day after the Dow component surprised Wall Street by reporting a first-quarter profit.

Google Inc (GOOG.O), JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) and Citigroup Inc (C.N) are among the companies slated to report later this week.

The S&P had marked its largest daily percentage decline in four months on Tuesday. It had ended below its 50-day moving average for the first time since December, a level that provided technical resistance in Wednesday's rebound.

U.S.-traded shares of Nokia (NOK.N) tumbled 14.5 percent to $4.30 after the mobile phone maker warned its phone business would post losses in the first two quarters of this year as it struggles to revamp its product line.

Year-to-date, the S&P is up 9.1 percent, the Dow is up 5.0 percent and the Nasdaq is up 15.9 percent

The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares closed 0.75 percent higher at 1,033.80 after losing 5.4 percent in four sessions.

Shares in euro zone banks led the rebound, with Intesa SanPaolo (ISP.MI) up 5.5 percent and Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) up 4.1 percent.

The banking sector index .SX7E had tumbled 21 percent in three weeks, hammered by the return of fears over the region's sovereign debt crisis.

"It's just a short-term technical bounce after a brutal drop. The fact is that everything has been broken on charts: trendlines, channels, 200-day moving averages," said David Thebault, head of quantitative sales trading at Global Equities in Paris.

The recovery in U.S. and European shares boosted the MSCI global stock index .MIWD00000PUS, snapping a six-session losing streak. It was up 0.53 percent after Tuesday's 1.5 percent decline.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei .N225 fell 0.8 percent to its lowest level since mid-February following Tuesday's sell-off on Wall Street and in Europe.

BONDS FALL, EURO FIRM

The Fed released its "Beige Book" on U.S. regional economic conditions on Wednesday ahead of its two-day policy next week. The Beige Book, an anecdotal report on the U.S. economy, showed moderate growth in the latter part of winter but worries persist that rising gasoline prices could hamper growth.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes last traded down 12/32 in price with a yield of 2.03 percent. The 10-year note yield on Tuesday fell below the key chart level of 2.00 percent for the first time in about four weeks. <US/>

German Bund futures were down 49 basis points at 139.83, reversing roughly half of Tuesday's gains.

In the currency market, the euro rose 0.2 percent versus the dollar to $1.3100 after touching a near one-month low of $1.3033 on Monday. Against the yen, it was up 0.4 percent at 105.99 yen after touching 105.42, the lowest in almost seven weeks.

The dollar also weakened against other major currencies. The dollar index .DXY dipped 0.1 percent at 79.781, rebounding from an earlier low of 79.508. <FRX/>

In oil trading, Brent crude moved back above $120 a barrel after U.S. government data showed domestic fuel stocks fell much more than expected last week, while a decline in imports limited a rise in crude inventories.

Brent futures for May delivery were up 15 cents at $120.03 a barrel after touching a near two-month low of $119.05 earlier. U.S. oil futures were up $1.64 at $102.66. <O/R>

Spot gold paused after rising for four sessions. It was last down 0.17 percent at $1,657.05 an ounce. <GOL/>

(Additional reporting by Rodrigo Campos, Julie Haviv and Gene Ramos in New York and Richard Hubbard, Alex Lawler and Jessica Mortimer in London; Editing by James Dalgleish and Leslie Adler)