NEW YORK Strong corporate earnings gave Wall Street its first positive week for April with a gain on Friday, while the euro and oil prices rose as worries about Europe ebbed.

Reduced concerns about Spain's debt worries and a surprisingly strong reading on German business sentiment supported government debt prices as investors looked to the outcome of policymakers' meetings this weekend and early next week.

However, some wariness over Chinese manufacturing crept into the market late in the session to curtail stocks' gains.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 finished up 0.1 percent, its first higher close in three days. The index rose 0.6 percent on the week, after losses in the two previous weeks.

The 10-year Treasury note was little changed as caution prevailed ahead of Sunday's French elections and the gatherings of IMF and World Bank policymakers, as well as those of the U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The euro had its strongest week since February after a reading on German business sentiment rose unexpectedly for a sixth straight month.

The better U.S. stocks performance came after stellar first-quarter results from fast-food chain McDonald's (MCD.N), software giant Microsoft (MSFT.O) and top U.S. conglomerate General Electric Co (GE.N).

About 81 percent of the S&P 500 companies that have reported so far have beat expectations, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Although the impressive rate of beats came on reduced profit expectations, it helped stocks regain their footing after a recent pullback on less-than-inspiring U.S. economic figures and renewed worry about Europe's debt crisis.

Analysts said the weakness heading into the close was due in part to wariness ahead of an early reading on China's industrial activity, expected late Sunday.

"We already know earnings are coming in better and the market has been up quite a bit," said Doreen Mogavero, president and CEO of Mogavero Lee & Company in New York.

"The private sector manufacturing data from China will be setting the pace for next week, so people are taking some profits off the table," she said.

A weak reading in China's HSBC flash purchasing managers index late in March sent equity and other risk markets lower.

At the close, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 65.16 points, or 0.50 percent, at 13,029.26. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 1.61 points, or 0.12 percent, at 1,378.53. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 7.11 points, or 0.24 percent, at 3,000.45.

Some analysts cautioned that there had been no clear break in the push-and-pull exerted on markets by recent macroeconomic factors.

While Spain was not the foremost thing on investors' minds as in the previous two days, underlying concerns about Madrid's budget deficit, banking sector and poor growth outlook were real and constant, analysts said.

Many worry that if Spain's bond yields rise to 7 percent and beyond, it could make the country's borrowing costs unaffordable. Spanish 10-year government bond yields topped 6 percent for a third time this week after a debt auction on Thursday fell short of market expectations.

"Some of the macroeconomic pressures (are) really fighting back what corporate earnings are doing and indicating in terms of the status of the recovery," said Michael Gault, senior portfolio strategist at WeiserMazars Wealth Advisory in New York.

The euro was last at $1.3215 in New York trading, having hit a session high of $1.3224 after the Ifo reading on German business confidence gave some respite to concerns over the euro zone. The euro rose 1.1 percent on the week, its best performance since the week of February 26.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was down 1/32, its yield at 1.97 percent.

Demand for U.S. government bonds softened on position-squaring ahead of the first round of French elections on Sunday, the semiannual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank in Washington and the Fed's policy meeting next week.

European stocks .FTEU3 closed up 0.5 percent, while world equities .MIWD00000PUS climbed 0.3 percent.

On the commodities side, benchmark Brent crude oil in London settled up 0.6 percent at $118.76 a barrel, paring gains from an earlier high above $119.

