A man looks at a stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

MELBOURNE Australian shares opened firmer on Monday, led by solid gains for miners on higher commodities prices and a global stocks rally on hopes of a resolution this week to the euro zone debt crisis.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index gained 1.2 percent or 51.0 points to 4,192.9 at 2314 GMT. The index had slipped 0.1 percent on Friday.

New Zealand markets are closed for a holiday.

(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Ed Davies)