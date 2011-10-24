Men work at the balcony above the DAX board at the Frankfurt stock exchange September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Remote/Pawel Kopczynski

NEW YORK Global stocks hit a seven-week high on Monday and commodities rallied on optimism European leaders were moving closer to resolving the region's debt crisis as strong earnings from Caterpillar boosted investor sentiment.

Chinese data showing a rebound in manufacturing eased fears of an abrupt slowdown in the world's second-largest economy, sparking the biggest jump in copper prices in nearly three years.

Eurozone policymakers neared agreement over the weekend on bank recapitalization and on how to leverage their rescue fund to try to stop bond market contagion. But final decisions were deferred until a second summit on Wednesday.

Optimism that officials will come up with a broad agreement this week lifted the euro to a six-week high against the dollar, despite concerns about deep divisions over the extent of losses that private holders of Greek bonds would have to accept.

"Investors are pricing in the fact that the worst will be avoided with the conclusion of Wednesday's EU summit," said Brian Dolan, chief currency strategist at Forex.com in Bedminster, New Jersey.

MSCI's all-country world stock index .MIWD00000PUS rose 1.8 percent, after hitting its highest since early September.

Some investors remained unconvinced that this week's summit would fortify the bailout fund -- the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) -- enough to tackle the debt crisis.

The concerns sent German government bond prices higher, while the spread between the yield on the 10-year Italian BTP benchmark bond and the equivalent German Bund widened. Italy is under mounting pressure from European partners to introduce measures to stimulate growth and restore market confidence.

"All eyes are looking at Wednesday (for) possible answers. We are still not sure how the EFSF would work. This leaves a wide range of options open," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.

U.S. stocks ended higher. The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI rose 104.83 points, or 0.89 percent, at 11,913.62. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 15.94 points, or 1.29 percent, at 1,254.19. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 61.98 points, or 2.35 percent, at 2,699.44.

Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) gained 5 percent after reporting a 44 percent jump in quarterly profit on record revenues. Demand for its heavy equipment is seen as a gauge of global economic health.

European shares .FTEU3 closed up 1.1 percent, and emerging market shares .MSCIEF rallied 3.6 percent.

METALS RALLY

China's vast manufacturing sector expanded moderately in October to snap three months of contraction, reflecting the resilience of robust domestic demand and rising expectations for metals demand.

Copper on the London Metal Exchange closed at $7,635 a tonne, up 6.9 percent. Benchmark copper, nickel and tin all rallied more than 6 percent.

Spot gold last traded at around $1,653 an ounce.

Brent crude settled $1.89 higher at $111.45 a barrel. U.S. crude ended up $3.87 at $91.27 a barrel.

The euro last traded 0.2 percent higher at $1.3926.

The dollar fell 0.3 percent to 76.04 yen, trading close to a record low reached Friday and leaving traders on alert for possible official intervention in the Japanese currency to stem strength.

Finance Minister Jun Azumi said Japan will take decisive action on excessive and speculative foreign exchange moves. He said the dollar below 76 yen did not reflect economic fundamentals.

Gains on Wall Street weighed on safe-haven U.S. Treasuries. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell 4/32 in price for a yield of 2.23 percent.

