Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in this September 22, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

LONDON After a torrid quarter for stocks, investors look to the year's final three months -- traditionally the best period for equities -- to repair portfolios and find ways to deliver returns in a slowing economy and deepening euro zone debt crisis.

There are plenty of reasons to keep investors nervous in the coming week. Euro zone finance ministers meet in Luxembourg on Monday but they are unlikely to decide on the next Greek aid tranche or plans to bolster the bloc's rescue fund. The closely-watched U.S. non-farm employment report on October 7 could reinforce expectations that the economy is slowing down.

However, with gloom so widespread, it does not take a lot to turn the mood around. At its policy meeting on Thursday, the European Central Bank may start preparing the ground for an interest rate cut -- speculation about which triggered a mini-rally in risky assets earlier this month.

World stocks, measured by MSCI, which were down 17 percent in the third quarter, look like posting their poorest performance since Q4 in 2008, after Lehman Brothers went bankrupt. The benchmark index has fallen 21 percent since hitting a three-year high in May.

Investors have been certainly sitting on the sidelines. Surveys of 59 leading investment houses in the United States, Europe and Japan showed they held 6.3 percent of their portfolio in cash, the highest since at least 2009.

Lipper data shows U.S. money market funds attracted $6.2 billion in the week ending Sept 28, while equity funds suffered outflows of $5.9 billion.

"While equity markets will stay volatile in the short term capped by problems within Europe and concerns about global growth, our view is that as we progress through these we do eventually get some kind of resolution in Europe," said Alec Letchfield, chief investment officer at HSBC Asset Management.

"Equities ought to focus on good valuations. Also the high cash levels -- we would see it as opportunity of money going into markets and typically that's a good sign for equities rallying in due course."

Reuters data shows world stocks have on average risen 3.7 percent in the fourth quarter, making it the best period for equities since 1971.

INCOME FOCUS

Rather than sitting on the sidelines, asset managers must find investment opportunities if they are to deliver inflation-beating returns.

Patrick Armstrong, fund manager at Distinction Asset Management, likes high-yielding stocks as the global economy will be mired in a combination of slow growth and inflation.

"Disinflationary forces from emerging markets will become inflationary forces in the developed market," he said.

"We are in a stagflationary environment, that's the most toxic environment for investors. For equities we are in sectors that have stable cash flows that pay dividend above inflation. Dividend is a pure play to hedge against inflatiandon."

Distinction Asset Management likes pharmaceuticals, where dividend yield stands at 5-6 percent, and utilities, while it shorts small cap U.S. stocks.

The fund also bought short-duration Greek bonds maturing in March next year, which were hedged until July by short positions on European banks.

"There's a small chance that we can get 100 percent back while the bureaucratic machine moves slowly," Armstrong said.

JP Morgan's asset allocation team recommends buying high-dividend yield U.S. equities against 10-year U.S. Treasuries, reflecting increasing focus on income by real money investors such as pension funds and insurance companies.