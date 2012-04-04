Rows of corn bend over a hill in Atalissa, Iowa July 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

SYDNEY U.S. corn futures rose in early Asian trade on Wednesday, climbing about 0.5 percent on worries of a squeeze in near-term supplies before the situation eases later in the year with farmers projected to plant the largest crop area in 75 years.

Soybean May futures were flat after several days of gains, which propelled prices to near seven-month highs, while wheat futures eased.

FUNDAMENTALS

Market worried corn supplies will run thin before harvest replenishes storage bins and grain elevators.

U.S. government forecasts farmers will plant the largest corn area in 75 years.

May corn briefly broke through its 200-day moving average but closed below that key technical point.

The fast start to planting buoyed expectations of large corn seedings, followed by a bumper crop, this year.

Forecasts for beneficial crop weather in key wheat growing areas should raise already ample future supplies.

The USDA in its quarterly report on Friday predicted farmers in the world's top soy producer, the United States, would plant 2 percent less acreage of the oilseed than expected.

Drought across the South American grain-belt curbed supplies in Brazil and Argentina, the world's second and third largest producers.

MARKET NEWS

The U.S. dollar held onto hefty gains in Asia on Wednesday after the market took comments from the Federal Reserve as lessening the chance of further economic stimulus, sending Treasury yields sharply higher. . <USD/>

Oil fell on Tuesday as caution over lackluster demand growth and fading expectations for more monetary stimulus from the U.S. central bank countered concerns about potential supply disruptions. <O/R>

U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 retreating from four-year highs after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it was less inclined to provide more economic stimulus. .N

DATA/EVENTS 0758 EZ Markit Services PMI Mar 2012 1130 India M3 Money Supply 1145 EZ ECB rate decision Apr 2012 1400 U.S. ISM N-Mfg PMI Mar 1400 U.S. ISM N-Mfg Bus Act Mar 1430 U.S. EIA petroleum status rprt Weekly

Grains prices at 0045 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 656.75 -1.25 -0.19% -0.04% 651.98 56 CBOT corn 661.75 3.50 +0.53% +1.03% 648.88 62 CBOT soy 1416.25 -0.50 -0.04% -0.33% 1350.11 73 CBOT rice $14.95 $0.02 +0.10% +0.40% $14.48 62 WTI crude $104.02 $0.01 +0.01% -1.15% $106.32 42 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.323 -$0.001 -0.09% -0.71%

USD/AUD 1.030 -0.003 -0.26% -1.05% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential

