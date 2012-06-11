A truckload of corn is dumped into a chute at the Lincolnway Energy plant in the town of Nevada, Iowa, December 6, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

CHICAGO U.S. corn and soybeans fell on Monday, reversing an early rise while wheat trimmed gains as equities and crude oil slid after traders digested potential fallout from a euro zone deal to shore up Spain's banks.

Some traders also said rains overnight in portions of the U.S. Midwest may have weighed on corn and soybean futures.

A relief rally after the approval of a rescue package worth up to $125 billion for Spanish banks fizzled as investors worried about details of the deal and the upcoming Greek election.

Major Wall street indexes traded lower after an overnight rally in equity futures. Brent and U.S. crude oil futures were negative for the day and the euro pared most of its gains against the U.S. dollar.

At 10:12 a.m. CDT (1112 EDT), Chicago Board of Trade July corn futures were down 2-1/2 cents at $5.95-1/2, July soybeans were down 2 at $14.24-1/4 and CBOT wheat for July delivery was up 3-3/4 cents at $6.34.

Earlier, corn had surged to a two-week high as weather threatened to eat away at U.S. crop prospects.

Wheat held firm as the dollar sank but struggled to penetrate a key chart resistance level at its 50-day moving average. Soybeans drew support from tight supplies and demand from China, whose soybean imports in May climbed 8.2 percent from April.

A significant portion of the dealings on Monday was tied to position-squaring before the release at 7:30 a.m. CDT (0830 EDT) on Tuesday of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's June supply and demand report and winter wheat production report.

An average of analysts' estimates indicated USDA would trim its outlook for U.S. wheat, corn and soybean ending stocks for old and new-crop marketing years and lower its outlook for 2012 U.S. winter wheat production.

