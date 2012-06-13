A truckload of corn is dumped into a chute at the Lincolnway Energy plant in the town of Nevada, Iowa, December 6, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

CHICAGO U.S. spot July corn turned firm early on Wednesday on bull-spreading after slipping for two straight days as forecasts for increased rain in the Midwest eased concerns over the heat-stressed crop as it heads into its critical pollination stage.

Old-crop July turned up as players bought the July and sold new-crop December, but pressure lingered in the forward months from Tuesday's U.S. government report that kept U.S. corn ending stocks unchanged after analysts had forecast a decline. Continued concerns over the euro zone debt crisis also weighed on prices.

Corn had fallen over 3 percent for the week, reversing last week's 8 percent rally that was led by forecasts for dry weather in the U.S. Midwest which could interfered with the corn crop's pollination process which begins in mid-June.

Soybeans fell 1 percent for the biggest one-day drop in over a week on mounting concerns about the global economy. European stocks were pressured by concerns about borrowing costs in Italy and Spain, and slower-than-expected economic expansion in China, the world's largest importer of soybeans, lent further pressure to the soy market.

An influential government adviser said in Beijing on Wednesday that China's annual economic growth could fall below 7 percent in the second quarter. The forecast is among the most bearish by any government or private sector economist.

"Macroeconomic nervousness has a grip on the markets right now, that and there have been no big changes in the weather forecasts to feed the bull," said Sterling Smith, oilseeds analyst for Citigroup.

Wheat was flat to firm, underpinned by a technical bounce after Wednesday's 2 percent tumble and on a cut in Australia's wheat harvest forecast. Australia is expected to be the world's second largest exporter, and a reduced crop there could shift business to the United States.

"Wheat is gaining support from the cut in the Australian harvest forecast although I doubt the reduction will have major impact as Australia has large carryover stocks," said Rabobank analyst Erin FitzPatrick.

USDA's winter wheat production forecast released on Tuesday reminded the market of a plentiful supply of newly harvested wheat in the United States.

USDA pegged winter wheat output this year at 1.684 billion bushels, topping analysts' estimates. Top producer Kansas was expected to harvest 387 million bushels, well above last year's output of 276.5 million.

At 10:01 a.m. CDT (1101 EDT), Chicago Board of Trade corn for July delivery was up 3 cents per bushel at $5.87, July soybeans were down 17 at $14.17-1/2 and July wheat was up 7-1/4 at $6.23-1/4.

U.S. IN AN EARLY WEATHER MARKET

Corn crop growing weather continued to occupy traders at midweek.

Last week, dryness was expected to continue in the U.S. Midwest for at least two weeks, a threat to corn yield prospects.

Weather patterns have now shifted to a wetter scenario, though they are still short of perfect for the corn crop that was planted early and is pollinating early.

"Weather isn't ideal but we're not seeing the ridging patterns that would bring in continuous or extreme heat. Right now we're continuing to see some rainfall," said Don Roose, analyst and president for U.S. Commodities, Des Moines, Iowa.

Light rain is expected late this week in portions of the northwest U.S. Midwest corn and soybean growing area, but dry weather is likely elsewhere, agricultural meteorologists said on Wednesday.

A better chance of rain is seen for next week. "Rains will expand across much of the Corn Belt by the middle of next week," said Joel Widenor, meteorologist for Commodity Weather Group.

More rain is needed to give corn and soybean crops a needed boost during the early growing season.

"It will be warm beginning this weekend and early next week with the high in the 80s F and low 90s F and the next chance of rain is next Wednesday and Thursday but only 0.25 inch to 0.75 inch, which is below normal," said Jason Nicholls, meteorologist for AccuWeather.

(Reporting by Sam Nelson.; Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; editing by Jim Marshall)