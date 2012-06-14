CHICAGO U.S. corn futures were lifted more than 1 percent on Thursday by robust cash markets and hot, dry conditions that continued to threaten production prospects with the Midwest corn crop entering its key pollination stage.

Corn rose for the second day in a row and traders said the market was on edge because updated weather maps showed a turn away from wetter weather in the U.S. Midwest and back to a drier scenario.

"Anyone who had gotten short earlier in the week because of weather should be nervous with these updated forecasts for hotter and drier conditions," said Mike Zuzolo, analyst for Global Commodity Analytics.

Corn futures also were boosted by very strong U.S. cash corn markets, dwindling corn supplies and slow farmer selling.

"The dry weather is a concern and a big driver in the corn market is the tightness in the cash market -- the record high basis markets," said Don Roose, analyst and president of U.S. Commodities, Des Moines, Iowa.

U.S. corn supplies are at the lowest in 16 years and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on June 29th will release its quarterly stocks report that will show the government's estimate of the corn supply in the U.S. as of June 1. USDA also on that date will release fresh U.S. plantings data.

"The June 29th stocks report will be key," Roose said. "Will it reflect the tight stocks or is this (strong cash basis) because of slow farmer selling?"

Soybeans fell over 1 percent on long-liquidation and unwinding of soybean/corn spreads.

"Soybeans had been on a run and were overbought, there was a lot of length in that market," a Chicago Board of Trade oilseeds trader said.

Traders said the market also was struggling due to risk aversion tied to the upcoming weekend elections in Greece and mounting concern about the euro zone debt crisis.

"What we are seeing is that macro factors are driving the market right now," said Abah Ofon, an analyst at Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore. "The crisis in Europe and concerns over global growth are clouding the outlook, forcing people to come out of risky assets."

The threat of turmoil sweeping across global markets next week if Greece's election prompts a panicky flight of money from the euro zone has policymakers from Beijing to Zurich preparing to protect their currencies and economies from an unwelcome influx.

Wheat rose over 1 percent on a rare sale of U.S. soft red winter wheat to China and on concerns about weather threats to the crops in Australia and Russia.

USDA on Thursday said U.S. exporters sold China 110,000 tons of SRW wheat for delivery this marketing year.

It was the largest sale of SRW wheat to China in 8-1/2 years. The last time China bought that much wheat was on January 15, 2004, when they bought 300,000 tons of old-crop and 670,000 tons of new-crop, according to USDA data.

Chicago Board of Trade corn for July delivery was up 9 cents per bushel at $6.01-1/2, July delivery soybeans were down 22-1/4 cents at $13.86 and wheat for July was up 7-1/2 cents at $6.23-1/2.

Drier and hotter weather is expected by the weekend in the U.S. Midwest corn and soybean growing region, which may add further stress to the crops, an agricultural meteorologist said on Thursday.

"A third of the Corn Belt will be dry by the end of the 10-day period, but the 11 to 15 day period suggests some relief in the eastern belt," said Joel Widenor, meteorologist for Commodity Weather Group.

Widenor said temperatures would rise into the upper 80s F to mid-90s F early next week in the Corn Belt but it will be cooler the rest of the week.

"There are limited prospects for rain in Ohio, Indiana, Michigan and the southeastern half of Illinois next week," Widenor said. Roughly half of the Midwest will receive from 0.50 inch to 2.00 inches of rain over the next five days, Widenor said.

Analysts already have started to trim U.S. corn yield outlooks due to dry weather in May and early June.

A Reuters poll of 15 analysts on Wednesday showed the expected yield per acre down 3 percent from USDA's initial forecast for 166 bushels per acre.

(Reporting by Sam Nelson; Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore)