KANSAS CITY U.S. grains ended higher on Monday as they continued to rebound with the stock market on renewed investor confidence in riskier assets and a weaker dollar encouraging export business.

Benchmark December corn rose to a new contract high and led soybeans higher for the fourth straight session.

Fundamental support stemmed from a U.S. Department of Agriculture report last week projecting lower output following heat damage to the crops in July.

Some analysts expect the department to further reduce the size of the crops as more damage was believed to have been done since the department's field surveys that ended August 1.

As well, weekend weather did not provide as much rainfall for thirsty Midwestern corn and soybean crops as many had expected.

Updated USDA weekly crop condition ratings due out in the afternoon will likely show further deterioration in both row crops, some traders said.

"There is an expectation for corn and bean ratings to be a little bit lower tonight. We continue to decline the crop," said Newedge analyst Dan Cekander.

The wheat market found support from a large sale of wheat to Saudi Arabia and drought in the U.S. Plains that was leading to concerns about seeding the hard red winter wheat crop to be harvested next year.

Saudi Arabia bought 660,000 tonnes of wheat from Australia, Europe, Canada and the United States at an average price of $346 per tonne, including cost and freight.

As well, concerns were emerging about the planting of next year's winter wheat crop, as soil moisture levels in key growing states of the southern U.S. Plains jeopardized next year's production potential. Farmers typically like to start planting in September.

Traders in wheat futures are keeping a close eye on the situation.

"It is an issue that is simmering," said Newedge analyst Dan Cekander. "Everybody sees what happened this year. Obviously there is still time to get rain. But when you get into September, it will get more serious."

The front-month wheat contract has risen around 8.5 percent in five sessions of gains as USDA slashed production for U.S. spring wheat crop following excessive rains in the northern Plains.

CBOT September soybeans were up 15-3/4 cents, or 1.2 percent, at $13.43-1/2 per bushel while CBOT September corn ended up 5-1/2 cents at $7.07-1/4 after rising early to $7.11-3/4. Actively traded December corn futures hit a new contract high of $7.24-1/4 early before ending up 5-1/2 at $7.20.

Nearby CBOT wheat closed up 10 cents or 1.4 percent, at $7.12-1/2.

The gains in grains come as world stocks climbed further out of their August hole on Monday, lifted by signs of earlier-than-expected recovery in Japan and a growing belief that shares may now be cheap.

Spillover support also stemmed from strength in U.S. crude futures, which rose more than $1.

Soybean futures also drew support from a larger-than-expected U.S. soy crush number for July released by NOPA. NOPA pegged U.S. July soy crush at 122.952 million bushels, above an average of analysts' estimates for 118.5 million and above 117.718 million in June.

NOPA pegged end July soyoil stocks 2.530 billion lbs versus June 2.588 billion and July soymeal exports 386,812 tons versus June 372,819 tons.

(Reporting by Carey Gillam; additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Sarah McFarlane in London; editing by Marguerita Choy)