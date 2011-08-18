SYDNEY U.S. wheat dipped in early Asian trade on Thursday, ending a seven day rally, on a weaker dollar and as ample rain in eastern Australia, a top exporter, helped alleviate some weather concerns.

"The wheat market rallied quite solidly overnight but it did give back some of those gains on the updates on the Australian rainfall," Gary Booth, a senior advisor at MF Global said.

"Also wheat remains supported by not just the U.S. dollar but also by the Egyptian tender overnight and funds continue to support the market," he added.

Chicago Board of Trade wheat for September delivery fell 0.7 percent to $7.22- per bushel in early trade, after U.S. wheat prices rallied for a seventh straight session, to match its longest rally since January.

Corn for December delivery, the actively traded harvest month contract, fell 0.4 percent to $7.22- per bushel, on light volume trades and lack on fund buying

The actively traded November soybeans contract rose 0.05 percent to $13.67- per bushel after Soybean futures ended up in the U.S. amid dry conditions and concerns about crop prospects.

