KANSAS CITY U.S. grain prices tumbled on Thursday as investors fled to safe havens such as gold amid renewed concerns over global growth, with wheat sliding nearly 3 percent to snap its longest rally in six months.

Most commodity markets fell as the Dow .DJI plunged more than 4 percent and the dollar surged 1 percent after a slew of data reinforced concerns over sputtering U.S. economic growth.

A sharp drop in crude oil -- nearly 6 percent -- added pressure to grains.

Fundamentals remained mostly bullish for wheat, corn and soybean futures, but the economic concerns and corresponding sell-off in equities outweighed those factors, traders said.

"The outside markets once again are pressuring grains. The fundamental news for grains remains somewhat bullish," said Mary Ann Kwiatkowski, analyst for Amber Trading.

Fund selling was active in the corn market as commodity fund players dumped 11,000 corn contracts. Funds also sold 4,000 soybean contracts and 3,000 wheat contracts.

Economic fears tend to weigh on grains by raising demand concerns. Crude oil also affects grain prices because of the use of crops in biofuels, while a stronger dollar adds pressure by making commodities priced in the U.S. currency more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Chicago Board of Trade September wheat closed down 19-3/4 cents, or 2.7 percent, at $7.07-3/4. It rose on Wednesday to $7.39-1/4, the highest since mid-June.

Wheat volume was light with less than 80,000 wheat contracts changing hands.

CBOT September corn lost 12-1/2 cents, or 1.8 percent, at $6.99, while the December corn contract fell 12-1/2 cents to $7.13. September soybean futures dipped 4-3/4 cents to $13.52 and November soy lost 5-3/4 cents to fall to $13.61.

U.S. wheat prices rose on Wednesday for a seventh straight session, matching the longest rally since January.

Wheat prices have been supported by improved export prospects for U.S. supplies and growing production concerns for spring wheat, following a disappointing winter wheat harvest. Poor seeding conditions for the new U.S. winter wheat crop, to be seeded this autumn, also are supportive.

But bears were in control on Thursday as U.S. stocks tumbled after data showed factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region unexpectedly fell to its lowest level since March 2009.

Also bearish for soybeans and corn was light rainfall and moderate temperatures forecast through early next week in the U.S. Midwest which should benefit both crops.

And weekly export sales of wheat, beans and corn were smaller than expected.

Wheat was further hit by news that Egypt bought 240,000 tonnes of soft wheat from Russia and Romania but none from the United States.

Wheat futures remained underpinned by detrimental harvest conditions for the spring wheat crop and reports of low yields, and by a lack of adequate soil moisture for planting of the new U.S. winter wheat crop.

