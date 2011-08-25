SYDNEY U.S. corn, wheat and soybeans futures eased in early Asian trading on Thursday as traders remained reluctant to hold large positions in the market ahead of an upcoming Federal Reserve meeting.

Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday will speak at a central bank conference that begins on Thursday in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, with the market content to wait for Bernanke's comments before taking new positions. Investors are looking to see whether the Fed will announce a new stimulus for the economy.

Corn for December delivery eased 0.47 percent to $7.39-1/2 per bushel, pulling back further from a contract high reached on Tuesday. On Wednesday the contract slipped 0.7 percent on profit-taking after three straight days of gains.

The active wheat for December delivery contract dropped 0.51 percent to $7.73-1/4 per bushel following Canada forecasting a larger-than-expected crop. Lower corn prices also weighed on wheat as both commodities are used for livestock feed. On Wednesday the contract dropped 0.9 percent.

The November new crop soybeans contract dipped 0.32 percent to $13.89, falling for the second straight day on profit-taking and uncertainty ahead of the Jackson Hole meeting on Friday.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Statistics Canada said on Wednesday that Canadian farmers expect a larger wheat harvest in 2011 at 24.08 million tonnes, up 3.9 percent from last year's 23.167 million. On average, analysts' forecasts were lower at 23.5 million tonnes.

* Grain and soybean markets continued to encounter bullish supply-side fundamentals because of prospects of lower yields in the United States because of adverse weather, even though prices have eased on profit-taking.

* Participants in the annual Pro Farmer tour of Midwest crops this week said corn yield prospects were hindered by heat stress, ranging from far below average in Indiana to slightly above average in Illinois.

* Nebraska's corn yield potential was 3 percent below last year and hail and wind damage reduced production prospects in southwestern Iowa, crop scouts said on Wednesday.

* The crop scouts will update tour results from top producing states Iowa and Illinois on Thursday, and Pro Farmer will issue its forecast for U.S. corn production on Friday.

* In Australia, one of the world's top wheat exporter, a wetter-than-normal normal spring is expected across the grain growing belt of Western Australia which last year suffered from drought, according to the country's weather bureau on Thursday.

* Crop analysts expect the more favorable outlook could see wheat production in Western Australia, typically the country's top grain producing state, recover to as much as 9 million tonnes in 2011/12 from 4.7 million tonnes in 2010/11.

* Australia's weather bureau also forecast wetter weather for southern Queensland and northern New South Wales, key producers of high protein wheat, currently globally in short supply. Spring rain will benefit wheat crops ahead of harvesting which moves into full swing in November.

MARKET NEWS

* The dollar rose against major currencies on Wednesday, erasing early losses, on fears the Federal Reserve may not signal new stimulus for the economy this week. <USD/>

* U.S. prices slipped on Wednesday as traders weighed expectations for the eventual return of Libyan oil exports against a surprise dip in crude inventories in the United States. U.S. crude closed at $85.16, down 28 cents on the day.

* U.S. stocks posted strong gains for a second day on Wednesday as investors jumped back into beaten-down financial shares and backed away from safer assets like gold in volatile trading. The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 142.51 points, or 1.28 percent, at 11,319.27.

(Reporting by Bruce Hextall)