HONG KONG Hong Kong and China shares drifted lower at midday on Monday, as weak financial and consumer stocks dragged benchmark indices further below technical resistance ahead of a slew of corporate earnings from Chinese companies this week.

The Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC was down 0.4 percent at midday, moving further away from 2,440, technical resistance it tested on Friday. The China Enterprises Index .HSCE of the top mainland listings in Hong Kong closed down 0.3 percent.

The broader Hang Seng Index .HSI was also down 0.3 percent, moving further below 21,200, a level it briefly tested on Friday. Midday turnover in Hong Kong was also at its lowest since January 16.

"The scope for gains in the market seems rather limited in the near term with the liquidity flows that drove the rally in the first two months now markedly absent," said Edward Huang, an equity strategist with Haitong International Securities.

HSBC Holdings Plc (0005.HK), Europe's largest bank and the biggest-weighted Hang Seng Index component, slipped 0.9 percent and was the benchmark's top drag. It is currently at HK$67.75, holding above technical support seen at HK$67.70.

Investors took profits on China consumer names that outperformed last week. Belle International (1880.HK) and Want Want China (0151.HK) lost 3.4 and 2.2 percent respectively and were the top percentage losers among Hang Seng Index components.

Belle had surged 10.3 percent last week, while Want Want jumped 8.8 percent in the first four days last week after posting 2011 earnings that bettered expectations, triggering a series of brokerage upgrades.

CHINA RAILWAY, PROPERTY WEAK

Shares of Chinese rail companies stocks suffered after mainland media reported a section of a new high-speed railway in central China's Hubei province collapsed after persistent rain, renewing safety-related fears on the sector.

In Hong Kong, China Rail Construction Corporation Ltd (1186.HK) slumped 7 percent. China Railway Group Limited (0390.HK) dived 5.7 percent, while CSR Corp 0390.(1766.HK) lost 3.9 percent.

This also hit Chinese developers hard in the mainland with high-speed railway seen as a crucial driver of demand and growth for property in frontier cities and towns.

Also hurting was the Chinese central bank governor's comments that any cuts in reserve requirements for commercial banks are not aimed at boosting the stock market or the property sector.

The Shanghai property sub-index .SSEP was a standout underperformer among sectors, down 2 percent. Poly Real Estate (600048.SS) was among the top drags on the Shanghai Composite, down 3.7 percent.

Shenzhen-listed China Vanke, the mainland's largest developer by sales and scheduled to post its earnings report for 2011 later on Monday, shed 3 percent.

(Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Ron Popeski)